Someone broke into the Fairbanks apartment where 75-year-old Carole Jo Romberg was housesitting and slit her throat, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks Superior Court.
The man accused of the crime, Judson Sherrell, 21, denies the allegations. He told authorities that he broke into the building where Romberg was staying and that she was dead when he arrived.
Romberg was watching the apartment for a friend who was out of town on vacation.
A criminal complaint signed by Detective Caleb Reuter of the Fairbanks Police Department mentions no motive for the killing.
Evidence in the case includes a recording from a security camera where Sherrell is heard shouting about a “grand gesture,” “torture” and “wanting love, not things,” the criminal complaint reads.
On Thursday, the public defender agency was appointed to defend Sherrell, who has refused professional legal representation.
Romberg’s injuries are described in the complaint as a large laceration on the right side of her neck and a smaller laceration on the left side of her neck.
Sherrell was arrested on Sunday at the border with Canada after a weekend manhunt. Romberg’s Subaru was found nearby, and Sherrell had in his possession a tape measure with Romberg’s name on it and “multiple bladed weapons,” the court complaint reads. He faces charges of murder and vehicle theft.
Evidence found at the apartment suggests someone broke in through a second-story bedroom window.
The window was broken from its track, and there was a hole in the screen. A shovel was found on a bed near the window, according to the complaint filed in state court.
Detectives on Monday flew to Haines and interviewed Sherrell, who reportedly told them he broke into the building, which is described in the court complaint as a large commercial property with a luxury apartment upstairs, five business suites and a garage.
A renter of one of the commercial suites provided authorities with security camera footage, which confirmed that Romberg was alive on Friday morning.
The recording showed Sherrell was in the building at about 7 p.m. that evening. Sherrell was recorded “watching tv, shouting and kicking something out of frame,” the court complaint reads.
Around midnight, the recording shows Sherrell “walking back and forth at intermittent times,” according to court records.
Authorities learned something was amiss at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a loud crash at 816 28th Ave.
Fairbanks police responded and noticed that someone drove out of a the garage without opening the garage door.
When the owner of the building was contacted, she suspected that Romberg had experienced a medical emergency. Officers went searching for Romberg, who they believed had left the residence in her silver Subaru.
After they failed to locate Romberg, including checking the hospital, they were granted permission to enter the property and search it.
“Officers entered the residence and found Carole deceased with apparent stab wounds to her right side,” the criminal complaint reads. “They observed a large amount of blood pooled underneath Carole’s head and what appeared to be possible injuries to her face.”
She was pronounced dead by paramedics at 1:35 a.m.
Sherrell drove Romberg’s Subaru to Canada. After the vehicle reportedly broke down, he attempted to reenter the United States on foot when he was detained by U.S. Border Patrol and taken to the Haines Police Department.
“The defendant tried to get past Border Patrol agents and surrendered when challenged, stating that he did not want to hurt anyone,” the criminal complaint reads.
Sherrell changed his story multiple times, at one point telling authorities that he’d been set up.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.