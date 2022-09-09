Judson Sherrell

Fairbanks Police have arrested Judson Sherrell, 21, as a suspect in a Saturday morning homicide.

Someone broke into the Fairbanks apartment where 75-year-old Carole Jo Romberg was housesitting and slit her throat, according to a criminal complaint filed in Fairbanks Superior Court.

The man accused of the crime, Judson Sherrell, 21, denies the allegations. He told authorities that he broke into the building where Romberg was staying and that she was dead when he arrived.

