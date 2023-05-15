Three people were found dead at a Fairbanks home Monday night after police conducted a welfare check.
Three people were found dead at a Fairbanks home Monday night after police conducted a welfare check.
According to a news release, a person requested a welfare check to a home in a residential area by Shopper's Forum Mall around 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
Fairbanks police found three people in the McCarty Avenue home who appeared to have been dead for several weeks. They identified the people as 64-year-old Linda Dunbar, 64-year-old Wesley Dunbar, and 36-year-old Nancy Dunbar.
The preliminary investigation suggests that the three people were shot. Police found a suicide note at the scene.
Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Lt. Amy Davis at adavis@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6565.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.