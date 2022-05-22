The Fairbanks Police Department’s continued officer shortage and overtime has department leadership looking at new ways to recruit.
The department has a 20% vacancy rate, which is nine officers, said Teal Soden, the city’s communications director, including seven officers, a sergeant and a captain’s spot.
Of the 35 sworn officers, three are still in field training.
Challenges
Police Chief Ron Dupee said a shortage presents challenges for the department and his officers, specifically overtime.
“We want our officers to have a healthy work/life balance,” Dupee said by email Friday. “Our goal is to get staffing up to allow for that and so we have the ability to do more in the department.”
Current staffing doesn’t allow that, and “all of the officers are running from call to call.”
That doesn’t account for everyday concerns, such as leave, family emergencies, illness and injury or mandated training.
“There have even been occasions where our investigations lieutenant and deputy chief have covered patrol shifts when supervisors were short on patrol due to training, leave, injuries, or other operational necessities,” said.
The Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center, which is represented by the police union, has experienced a shortage of dispatchers as well, with only 10 dispatchers out of a budgeted 17. The overtime caused by it has caused resignations, overtime and morale issues.
To compensate, the management readjusted its work shift and reduced the number of dispatchers required to work the floor, at the cost of extended wait times for both callers and emergency responders.
The city has been offering a $20,000 hiring bonus for lateral police officers, or experienced officers coming from other police departments, while dispatch offers a $15,000 bonus. FPD has recruited seven officers in the past year, Soden said.
But the police department has to compete with other agencies who have better offers.
“There are competitive agencies in Alaska that have authorized hiring bonuses higher than $20,000,” Dupee said.
Alaska State Troopers offer a similar $20,000 bonus — half on completion of field training and the other half after field training.
But the department also offers a $10,000 moving bonus to potential candidates in the Lower 48.
Recruitment efforts
Aside from the hiring bonus challenge, he said FPD can provide an edge because of its contract that places a heavy emphasis on training and development.
“Fairbanks is a great place to live and if you want to be a law enforcement officer in Fairbanks, FPD has a lot to offer,” he said. “We have a strong contract and want to see our officers grow and excel in areas of the profession that may interest them.”
The Fairbanks City Council approved a three-year contract with the police union in March. The contract added a flat 2% annual increase for officers and dispatchers between 2 years and 20 years, and increased the starting wage for new officers.
Deputy Police Chief Richard Sweet said the department uses a national advertising system and FDP officials attend local U.S. Army briefings to speak with soldiers exciting service.
Adding a recruiter
Sweet said the department wants to add a new recruiting tool.
“Our newest proposal to help with recruiting is to have a dedicated person within the department that is focused on recruitment efforts, as well as other community outreach efforts,” Sweet said.
Department leadership briefly discussed the idea at Monday’s finance committee meeting, and would be requested in an upcoming city budget adjustment.
The position would handle application and recruitment efforts for both FPD and the dispatch center, who are both under the same union contract.
Recruiting new officers — those without past experience — faces a tight timeframe. At Monday’s finance committee, Dupee told council members the last Alaska police academy is coming up in July.
In the last month, there have been no new applicants for police officers.
Dispatch Manager Krisit Merideth said the dispatch center receives a lot of applications from various sources. The problem, Merideth said, is not being able to answer them fast enough.
“We’re trying to keep up with all our applicants, but they can find a job faster than we can answer sometimes,” Merideth said.