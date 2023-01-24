A statewide project launched Monday is intended to provide a consistent policy manual for every law enforcement agency in the state.
It is a passion project that North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra has been working on for years, especially in his role as president of the Alaska Association of Police Chiefs (AAOPC).
Currently, law enforcement agencies throughout the state have different ways of doing things, depending upon who is in charge. The rules for shooting at a moving vehicle, for example, vary from department to department. Implementation of search and seizure rules may also vary. The rules for pursuit often change from department to department.
“The core legal policies would be the same, but the method by which they apply these policies could vary,” Dutra said. “Some don’t have a policy at all. Some small villages probably don’t have a policy. Or they use a trooper policy.
“This project will help provide police agencies, villages and tribes with a standard policy in policing, which will help police, VPSO’s, VPO’s comply with modern police practices reducing liability and keeping the public safe,” Dutra said. “Having a policy manual that has been legally vetted and sound will bring a higher quality policing to every citizen in Alaska.”
There’s a price tag attached. The group is requesting $550,000 from the Alaska State Legislature to create an Alaska-specific Police Policy Manual. Once written, every department can adapt it for their specific jurisdiction. The funding request includes monies for training and outreach to communities.
The one-time request will be made sustainable with each local agency paying a small user fee and/or implementation fee. This group approach makes it affordable for every community, according to the AAOPC.
The Alaska Municipal League has agreed to help administer the legislative grant.
According to Dutra, this kind of policy making is a nationwide trend since the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020 during an arrest made after a store clerk suspected Floyd might have used a counterfeit $20 bill.
“With police reform in full swing, Alaska is finding itself falling behind in its preparations to weather increased legal scrutiny, placing our communities and police agencies in jeopardy,” according to the news release announcing the project. “Not only do small departments not have the funding to stay up on case law, they also do not have the expertise to write sound legal and defensible policies to reduce the likelihood that an officer will make a mistake, resulting in harm to a community member and the possibility that the municipality or village will be sued.
“Without good policies and procedures, many agencies are just one step away from a lawsuit that could irrevocably damage the town, village, or city — and Alaska’s public safety — for many decades,” the release stated.
A policy manual that could be shared by every department in Alaska, big and small, would be a “game changer,” the release reads.
There is a current national movement to require police agencies to become accredited. According to the news release, a police manual puts Alaska law enforcement on the right path to make that happen.
A private company called Lexipol would collaborate with the Alaska Police Standards Council and the Department of Public Safety to create the policy manual in perhaps in six to eight months. Communities would then subscribe to use it.
Lexipol is a company that provides public safety policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services for law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments nationwide.
For more information, contact Dutra at 907-488-8469 or email AACOP@AACOP.org.