Jail cell

Kris Capps/News-Miner

North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra stands inside North Pole’s first jail cell.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

A statewide project launched Monday is intended to provide a consistent policy manual for every law enforcement agency in the state.

It is a passion project that North Pole Police Chief Steve Dutra has been working on for years, especially in his role as president of the Alaska Association of Police Chiefs (AAOPC).

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.