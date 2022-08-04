To address continued officer shortages and overtime issues, the Fairbanks Police Department has proposed amending the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Public Safety Employees Association (PSEA) to add 12-hour shifts.

“Currently we are running three shifts, including two eight-hour shifts and a 10-hour shift,” said Police Chief Ron Dupee at a Tuesday finance committee. The shifts overlap to help reduce overtime costs associated with the officer shortage, but it’s still a balancing act.

