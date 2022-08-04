To address continued officer shortages and overtime issues, the Fairbanks Police Department has proposed amending the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the Public Safety Employees Association (PSEA) to add 12-hour shifts.
“Currently we are running three shifts, including two eight-hour shifts and a 10-hour shift,” said Police Chief Ron Dupee at a Tuesday finance committee. The shifts overlap to help reduce overtime costs associated with the officer shortage, but it’s still a balancing act.
“What we are seeing right now is either one or two supervisors and one or two officers on any given shift at a time,” Dupee said. If an officer takes leave or calls in sick, the department goes into overtime.
The minimum staffing strategy right now means that the department has to call people into work.
“With this new schedule, what ends up happening is you’ll have four squads … with five or six people per squad, including at least one supervisor,” Dupee said.
The new policy, he said, reduces the chances of forced overtime at the patrol level.
“What we are trying to do is reduce the need to call people in on their days off to fill shift overtime,” Dupee said.
Councilmember Valerie Therrien asked whether officers supported it. Dupee said he was told most are, with only four union members voting against it.
The new shift changes require a council vote since it amends the collective bargaining agreement with PSEA. The item goes to a public hearing and second vote at the council’s Aug. 8 regular council meeting.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth asked what a normal shift would look like in a fully-staffed department. Dupee said a full shift would include 10 people, including a lieutenant, two sergeants and six or seven officers.
Adding two police safety aides
Both Dupee and Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources director, provided an update on two full-time police service aide positions the police department wants to hire and use for community policing, including Golden Heart Plaza security.
Golden Heart Plaza’s security has been an ongoing discussion topic for months. Organizations have pointed out a spike in vandalism, public alcohol consumption and belligerent behavior in some of the more aggressive homeless population who frequent the park during the summer.
Dupee said the police department will continue to have a patrol officer go through the plaza on a regular basis.
“Once we get these [police service aides] up and running, the training side will be fairly small … but I think they will start to focus on the downtown and take the place of the downtown foot patrol we used to have,” Dupee said.
The positions aren’t a new concept for the department, having last used them in 2014 in a similar fashion.
Police service aides are civilian-based roles, not a sworn officer position, and would have different uniforms than those worn by patrol officers. In addition to patrolling the plaza, the aides would assist with parking enforcement and other tasks.
Dupee said the service aides would be equipped with pepper spray. Tasers are another option, “but we are on the fence about it.”
The starting wage is $25.90 an hour. A full-time position would cost $85,220, including a base salary of $53,870 and a benefits package.
The department will pay for the positions by reducing two full-time vacant officer positions, which has a higher pay rate.
Dupee added the biggest pushback could come from the department’s command staff because it takes funding away for two officers, but there’s an understating the city “will be able to find additional funding for those positions down the road.”
Foster-Snow said the positions have strong potential.
“There are a lot of opportunities for the position to grow and develop into a more career-based option than a job-based option,” Foster-Snow said.
While the age requirement starts at 18 years old, Foster-Snow said some concerns were addressed by FPD’s administration.
“I think a lot of that will get washed out in the interview process and will be able to decide who has the command presence and the ability to be down there,” Foster-Snow said. “There are, however, some 18-year-olds that are very responsible and can handle that role with the proper training and guidance.”
Cleworth, who strongly supported the service aides as an alternative to funding private security, said the concept is a solid one.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction and a way to utilize the funds,” Cleworth said. “I just hope it works and it would be interesting to see after a year or two what the chief thinks.”