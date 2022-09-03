Person of interest

Judson Sherrell, 21, is being sought by Fairbanks police in connection with a homicide investigation. 

Fairbanks police are looking for a 21-year-old man and a silver Subaru Legacy in connection with a homicide this morning.

The victim is a 75-year-old woman. Police are notifying her next of kin before releasing her name.

