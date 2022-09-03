Fairbanks police are looking for a 21-year-old man and a silver Subaru Legacy in connection with a homicide this morning.
The victim is a 75-year-old woman. Police are notifying her next of kin before releasing her name.
Anyone who sees Judson Sherrell or the vehicle, with a license plate of EVH501, should call 911.
More information will be released today, according to Teal Soden, spokeswoman for the city of Fairbanks.
"I'll have more info out soon. We wanted everyone to keep an eye out for that vehicle," Soden wrote in a text message.
It's a 2005 silver Subaru Legacy wagon.
"This vehicle may be involved in a homicide which occurred the morning of 9/3/22," the email reads.
"Do not approach the vehicle or occupants," authorities advise.
They later identified Sherrell as a person of interest in the homicide.
Sherrell was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt and blue jeans.
No one should approach him, according to police.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.