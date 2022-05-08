A dumpster fire was the apparent motivation behind a fatal shooting Friday in downtown Fairbanks, according to a city news release.
Fairbanks police officers arrested 42-year-old Fairbanks resident Matthew Lee Myers Friday afternoon after responding to reports of a shooting on Cushman Street and First Avenue near the Springhill Suites hotel.
The victim, identified as 26-year-old Rolando Pressley, was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds from a Glock 9mm firearm but was pronounced dead after arriving.
According to the news release, Myers told FPD detectives that he was upset with the victim “after seeing him start a dumpster fire near Myers’ home earlier in the day.”
“Myers stated he had left his home with his firearm with the intent of finding Pressley and giving him a piece of his mind,” the release states. After confronting Pressley about the fire, Myers stated the victim turned around and lunged at him.
Myers told detectives that he “he took his gun out of his holster” and shot the victim multiple times. The release stated Myers was aiming for center mass and continued to shoot after Pressley was on the ground.
Multiple nearby witnesses reported seeing Myers shooting the victim after he was already on the ground. Investigating officers found eight expended cartridges in the area.
After the shooting started, multiple Department of Public Safety court service officers from the nearby courthouse quickly responded to the scene after hearing the gunfire and took Myers into custody.
DPS officers and Fairbanks Fire Department medics attempted life-saving efforts on the victim before he was transported to the hospital. Myers was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree and booked into the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide should contact Detective Rob Hall at rhall@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6468.