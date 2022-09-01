The first meaningful winter snowfalls are still months away, but one snowmachine manufacturer isn’t hesitating to warn owners against using specific models due to possible fire risks.
Polaris, in a written statement, issued a recall notice on several models, including 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride), which shouldn’t be ridden.
The company determined that the concern is due to “degraded fuel and especially after extended storage,” which may “pose a risk of fire due to electrostatic discharge (ESD) inside the fuel tank.”
Polaris said the issue affects 230,000 snowmachines worldwide, though the company doesn’t have state-specific data on the number of machines, including Alaska.
So far, the company received 30 reports of fuel tank ruptures, “including 16 incidents of fire and one report of injury.”
“Under specific conditions, vapors may be ignited inside the fuel tank, posing a potential injury hazard to consumers,” the statement reads.
Polaris warned owners against making their own repairs.
“Polaris is currently evaluating a comprehensive action plan to correct this concern at no cost to consumers and will contact affected consumers once determined,” the recall notice states.
If a machine needs to be started, Polaris said owners must “make sure the fuel tank is full and, if it is not, then they need to add fresh gasoline to fill the tank.
“We recognize this is frustrating and an inconvenience for our dealers and customers, but safety is the driver behind our decision, and we are committed to making this right,’’ said Polaris spokesperson Jess Rogers in a prepared statement.
Rogers added that Polaris is working as quickly as it can to find a solution and help local vendors with repair solutions “so that riders will be able to maximize the upcoming winter season.”
