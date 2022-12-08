Polaris Building

Having secured $10 million in federal funds as well as the EPA’s approval of the demolition plan, the city of Fairbanks still needs an agreement with the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office prior to tearing down the Polaris building. News-Miner

 Alena Naiden/News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks is working on one of the final components leading to the Polaris Building demolition: an agreement with the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office to mitigate the loss of a document.

The city has plans to bring down the 70-year-old downtown high-rise after it received $10 million in congressional earmark funding secured by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com. Like local news? Make sure to download the News-Miner app so that you can stay in the know while on the go.