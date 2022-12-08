The city of Fairbanks is working on one of the final components leading to the Polaris Building demolition: an agreement with the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office to mitigate the loss of a document.
The city has plans to bring down the 70-year-old downtown high-rise after it received $10 million in congressional earmark funding secured by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office.
The Environmental Protection Agency signed off on an emergency work plan submitted by the city, agreeing the condemned building’s condition necessitated emergency action.
City Engineer Bob Pristash said the process requires SHPO to agree because the Polaris was considered eligible to be on a list of National Historical sites.
Pristash stressed the need for a quick turnaround on the agreement. The city wants to demolish the annex over the winter to serve as a staging ground for the Polaris demolition after it consults with surrounding businesses.
“The building is in bad condition to say the least,” Pristash said at a Tuesday Fairbanks North Star Borough historical preservation committee.
He asked local organizations not to delay any historical process; otherwise, the city’s timeline would be affected. If the annex demolition gets pushed into the summer, the city’s EPA-approved work plan becomes disrupted.
Pritash said former owner Marc Marlowe petitioned the state in 2009 when he sought funding to renovate the building.
Amy Hellmich, SHPO’s architectural historian, said the building was considered eligible because of its historical value, as a tax credit and “it is a contributing feature to the downtown Fairbanks historic district.”
Federal law, under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, requires the EPA, and by extension, the city to consider the effects on historic properties of projects. Because federal funding will be used to demolish the Polaris, “interested parties, and the public the chance to weigh in on these matters before a final decision is made.”
The Polaris poses serious environmental and structural concerns, with Pristash noting “if there was a major earthquake the thing could come down.”
The annex demolition itself will be a laborious multi-phased process that requires removal of hazardous materials before it can be torn down. In addition, the city needs to coordinate with local businesses.
Bringing down the tower itself likely will involve a top-down floor-by-floor deconstruction instead of imploding it. The debris itself will be shipped out of state because of contamination of a carcinogenic compound in the paint.
SHPO agrees with the EPA’s adverse risk assessment of Polaris but the city must finalize a “community compensation” agreement.
Recommendations
Hellmich said the National Preservation Act provides community stakeholders voice in any discussion “on the loss of a historic property.”
The EPA needs the SHPO agreement before it signs off on the city’s go-ahead with demolition.
That agreement then needs to go through the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
The commission recommended providing historical construction designs, but Pristash said as-built drawings don’t exist despite an extensive search. The city had to conduct a structural review of the building because of those issues.
The city proposed photo documentation of the structure’s current appearance along National Register standards, along with descriptions of each building, and a plaque at Fairbanks City Hall commemorating the building’s history.
SHPO provided suggested revisions, including more detail about why the annex will be removed first, details about the size and contents of the plaque and community input on the display.
Commissioner Martin Gutoski recommended a laser scan as part of the 3D photography process.
“Photography is good, but a 3D laser scan can do a lot of work,” Gutoski said. “It explores more than just a black and white photo could.”
Commissioner Matthew Reckard disagreed with the value of laser imaging, noting “Photographs and the write-up might be more useful for the people interested in history. Frankly I can’t see what laser images could be used for or who would use it.”
Hellmich said it’s a possible addition to the agreement, but equipment will be an issue and will require city discussion.
Reckard added an architecture firm conducted detailed structural plans that should satisfy any documentation requirements, something Pristasch said the city currently have.
Commissioner: Why the rush?
Commissioner Patricia Peirsol suggested the process shouldn’t be rushed.
“I have issues with people who try to hurry something along, which you shouldn’t be, whether it’s for demolition or original construction,” Perisol said.
She added she wasn’t even sure that the city would have a draft agreement this winter.
A delay, she said, could provide time to find original building documents.
“I think your plan to do it this winter is a far-flung hope,” Perisol said.
Pristach called the statement unfortunate.
“A lot of work has been done in this, especially this last piece with the [historical] community compensation agreement,” Pristash said. “If we’re going to delay it, we have to have a good reason.”
He added if the agreement with SHPO delays the process, the city will need to abide with delays.
Hellmich added SHPO can’t sign off on the agreement until local stakeholders are satisfied with the agreement. However, only Mayor David Pruhs and SHPO are required to execute a final agreement.
Groups have 30 days to provide comments or recommendations, but the comment period resets every time a new version is submitted.
She added that the SHPO process should have started at the same time as the EPA.
“Trying to rush through it is probably not the best approach,” Hellmich said. “If we could get all the stakeholders to make a comment and have them submitted to Fairbanks at the same time, that will give them a chance to compile everything at the same time.”
Pristash recommended a similar approach: each group could provide their comments, make a revised draft agreement.
A vote by the four commissioners present on recommendation to create a plaque or historical plaque near whatever replaces the Polaris Building, along with photographs and laser images failed, with Peirsol voting no.
Perisol recommended taking action on recommendations at its Jan. 3 meeting, with the understanding there could be difficulty forming a quorum.