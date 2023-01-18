Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs provided a brief update on the Polaris Building demolition project at a Tuesday Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
“A snowball is not going to knock that thing down,” Pruhs joked as he referenced a viral Facebook video that used special effects to depict the building’s collapse after someone smacked it with a snowball.
“I wish it would because that would be the ‘easy button,’” Pruhs said. “But we’re almost there.”
The process to knock down the Polaris Building, Pruhs said, “has been one heck of a project” that has moved rapidly since the city was awarded $10 million in federal funding last April.
“I say that in the next 30 days we will have the first [Request for Proposal] to knock down the Polaris annex building,” Pruhs said.
The annex building, a one-story addition built in the 1970s, would be cleared of internal contaminates, with the cleared site used for staging to bring down the tower.
“We would go in and remediate everything we can [in the tower] over the summer, remove everything from sheetrock to the pigeons,” Pruhs said.
The next round will likely require contractors to deconstruct it from the top down, floor by floor, due to the building’s proximity to other downtown buildings.
The city has eyed demolishing the 70-year-old, 12-story high rise building for at least seven years. The former hotel and residential building closed in 2000 after attempts to keep it going. It sustained significant water damage in 2002 after pipes burst and 800,000 gallons of water flooded it. Developer Marc Marlow later purchased the building in an attempt to renovate it, but no plans manifested.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough eventually foreclosed on it in 2017 when Marlow failed to pay $19,346.58 in accrued property taxes, after which the city purchased it for little more than $46,000 with the intent to demolish it.
A 2017 environmental analysis revealed several types of contaminants in the Polaris, from black mold to asbestos. A follow-up survey later found polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs) had been used in the building’s paint. PCBs are a carcinogenic substance that leached into the concrete.
As a result, the debris must be shipped to a Lower 48 landfill because the state of Alaska prohibits the compound to be deposited in state landfills.
Pruhs said there is no alternative to deconstruction.
“We accepted federal funds, so there is no remodel or anything else,” Pruhs said. “It comes down.”
The Environmental Protection Agency fast-tracked the city’s demolition plan in November and waived the standard 30-day public comment period. The EPA agreed with the city’s findings, deeming the building to be a significant environmental and seismic risk to public health and safety.
Pruhs spent seven years as part of the Polaris Working Group to find funding for the building’s demolition. Sen. Lisa Murkowksi secured the funding in a Congressional Directed Spending request.
Pruhs acknowledged that the project may require additional funding. However, the goal remains seeing how much the city can achieve with the $10 million it will receive and seek additional funding as needed.
“We are doing something in Fairbanks no one has done before,” Pruhs said. “If we’re successful, everyone is getting a lot of credit, and if not, everyone will point the finger at me. I’m OK with that.”
Pruhs added the city will continue to work and communicate with the Fairbanks Downtown Association and local businesses ahead of any work.
“I want Fairbanks to know where we’re at, what exactly we’re doing and how we do it,” Pruhs said.
The Polaris Working Group will help spearhead what replaces the building after the site is remediated.
“It won’t be a parking lot. We’ve got too many of those,” Pruhs said. “Once we start getting it knocked down, we start marketing the downtown site.”
He added the Polaris Working Group have some ideas and will court different developers.
“Whatever it is, the city council has to agree to it because it’s their property,” Pruhs said.