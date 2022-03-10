A lengthy process to secure funding for the 11-story Polaris Building demolition moved forward Thursday after the U.S. Senate approved a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill.
The bill included about $10 million for the demolition of the building, an effort Alaska state Sen. Scott Kawasaki and others credit Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her staff for securing.
“Thank you Senator Lisa Murkowski for securing the necessary funds,” Kawasaki said in a Facebook announcement Wednesday. “Once the Polaris Building is gone, there will be a great opportunity to build something on that site.”
The House of Representatives approved the 2022 spending bill on Wednesday and sent it to the Senate, where it passed 68-31. The bill heads to President Joe Biden for final approval.
David Pruhs, who chairs the city of Fairbanks Polaris Building Group, said the funding is the “beginning of the end” to a process the city has been trying to achieve for years.
“It’s time to get the work done,” Pruhs said.
He said conversations with the state’s federal delegation, especially Murkowski’s office, are bearing fruit.
“We are very, very confident about this funding,” Pruhs told the News-Miner Thursday. “We had a very good call with Sen. Murkowski’s staff on it.”
Pruhs has served on the building group since its creation in 2015 to spearhead funding options to demolish the building. Once the city receives the funding, he said, it will have to contract with a consultant and eventually issue a request for proposal to tear it down.
The Polaris Building has sat empty for more than two decades. The city closed it in 2001, and it was finally condemned in 2012. Originally built in 1952, it’s seen multiple attempts at redevelopment over the years. Now, the tan building — a distinguishable sight in the downtown skyline — sits boarded up and waiting to be torn down.
“The expected funding is incredibly significant to the demolition of the Polaris Building as it is expected to cover the entire estimated cost of the demolition,” said Teal Soden, Fairbanks communications director.
Mayor Jim Matherly, in a written statement to the News-Miner, said the federal funding finally gives the project some legs.
“It will mean so much to receive this money and for this project to have momentum to get things done,” Matherly said. “While it seems like it’s taken a long time for this project to move forward, there has been a huge amount of work done in the background by the Polaris Working group and others to get to where we are now.”
A lot of steps to
demolition
The city acquired the building with the help of donors after the Fairbanks North Star Borough foreclosed on it in 2018. The cost: $36,323 to pay for back taxes once owed by former owner Mark Marlow of Anchorage. Marlow had looked for ways to renovate the building and turn it into an apartment high-rise over a decade.
According to Pruhs, the only solution was federal funding.
“It’s an incredible deal for the city. There is no other way to get it knocked down,” Pruhs said. “The city’s annual budget was $36 million, so it would have been nearly a fourth of the budget to knock it down. And the state doesn’t have the money to fund it.”
Matherly added getting the funding is only the first step.
“While it won’t happen overnight, receiving this funding is a huge step in the right direction,” Matherly said.
Soden said a lot of steps will take place.
“The next step after receiving the funding will be to put a bid package together and advertise,” Soden said. “We won’t have a clear timeline right away for demolition because it will depend on several factors.”
Pruhs said demolishing the building requires a great deal of logistics, including environmental work.
The Polaris Building is filled with asbestos, black mold covers several walls, and the top floor that once housed the Tiki Cove — a restaurant that operated in the 1970s — is now carpeted in green fungus. Many of its floors are of questionable structural stability.
Once bids are reviewed, a contract awarded, the building eventually demolished and debris eventually cleared, the next goal will be to fill in the vacant lot.
The options, Pruhs said, are boundless.
“It will be a cornerstone for redevelopment of downtown Fairbanks and the goal is to put something there to help the economy of the downtown,” he said. “It’s been a long journey and incredible people have been involved in this.”
He added without Murkowski’s support, it wouldn’t have been possible.
“Sen. Murkowski and her staff did the heavy lifting and Fairbanks will be better for it,” Pruhs said.