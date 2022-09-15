Work on the Polaris Building demolition may begin as early as this winter.
“The idea is to start advertising for the demolition of the annex and then use it as a staging area for the demolition of the tower,” city engineer Bob Pristash said at Monday’s council meeting. “The annex could come down this winter.”
The annex is a single-story building on the backside of the 11-story condemned downtown high rise building.
The city received $10 million in federal funding from the $1.5 trillion federal omnibus budget bill passed in March. The council formally accepted the funds via resolution in August, pending final approval of a demolition work plan by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We went back and forth on a few things, but the EPA approved a work plan for it,” Pristash said. “It’s not a small project.”
Pristash said some remaining accounting details need to be hashed out, but “we should be getting the money soon.”
The city has not yet developed an exact schedule for tearing down the Polaris Building. Tearing down the building will require logistics, including how to handle heavy contaminates such as asbestos and polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs).
The discovery of PCBs, a highly carcinogenic compound, complicates building disposal; the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation notes “Alaska does not have any landfills permitted to accept regulated hazardous wastes,” including PCBs. Under current state regulations, debris would have to be specially stored and shipped to the Lower 48 for disposal.
