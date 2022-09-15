Polaris Annex

The Polaris Building annex on Second Avenue in downtown Fairbanks could come down as early as this winter, according to Fairbanks city engineer Bob Pristash. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Work on the Polaris Building demolition may begin as early as this winter.

“The idea is to start advertising for the demolition of the annex and then use it as a staging area for the demolition of the tower,” city engineer Bob Pristash said at Monday’s council meeting. “The annex could come down this winter.”

