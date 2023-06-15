The Polaris Building Annex demolition has run behind schedule for a number of reasons, prompting frustration from downtown business owners and city officials alike.
Fairbanks City Engineer Bob Pristash provided a brief update at Monday’s city council meeting on the Coldfoot Environmental Services, the firm contracted for the demolition.
Pristash noted that the contractor faced delays due to damaged or faulty equipment, injuries and having its original hazardous waste transporter back out.
The Polaris annex, located on Second Avenue, was originally slated to be torn down by May 7, according to the bid award documents.
“There was a lot of paperwork the contractor had to get approved by the EPA before he could start abatement itself,” Pristash said. “He had equipment breakdowns and injuries … but he worked it out and mobilized additional equipment from Anchorage.”
Because the annex — like the Polaris Building itself — contains polychlorinated biphenyls chemicals, Coldfoot must package the contaminated debris up and have it transported to the Lower 48.
“We had PCBs that were bagged and stored in the building, and it was difficult to tear down the building while it was bagged,” Pristash said. “Once it’s bagged, it’s stored in a container on site and at that point the waste company takes possession and transports it.”
Coldfoot secured a second company, Houston-based Waste Management, was hired to haul the waste.
“No landfill in Alaska that can take PCBs,” Pristash said, citing Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation policies. PCBs are a group of highly carcinogenic compounds that can be laced into concrete or into soil.
Debris containing PCBs must be shipped to specific types of landfills in the Lower 48.
“It’s gotten to the point where I’m reluctant to say a completion date, but I would say within a week or two, you’ll have it cleaned up,” Pristash said.
As of Tuesday, most of the Polaris building had been cleared, with contractors excavating the basement level.
However, the construction timeline has caused concerns as time closes in on the annual Midnight Sun Festival in downtown Fairbanks.
Arlette Eagle-Lavelle, owner of Lavelle’s Taphouse, voiced her frustration during public testimony about the delayed demolition start heading into the Midnight Sun Festival.
“[The festival] brings so much business to the downtown community, not just for myself,” Eagle-Lavelle said. “This is about our community and our support of it.”
Lavelle’s outdoor beer garden on Second Avenue shares wall space with the annex and cannot be used during the demolition. The business also sits next door to the 12-story Polaris Building.
Eagle-Lavelle said she wanted to remain optimistic about the May 7 deadline despite believing it unobtainable. She added during all the pre-construction meetings with businesses, she had asked not to extend into June.
“June is when I make the most money. It is like Christmas for me, and I’m able to stay open in January and February when people are locked away in their homes,” Eagle-Lavelle said.
Pristash said after speaking with the Downtown Association and considering other concerns, he sent Coldfoot a letter to suspend operations, secure the site and remove equipment from June 23 to June 25 or face a $50,000 fine. In addition, Coldfoot faces being blacklisted from future city projects.
“We’ve done what we can to ensure the right-of-way is available for the festival,” Pristash said. “We are moving ahead as best we can.”
The annex demolition marks the first stage in eventually tearing down the 12-story Polaris Building, with the city expected to release the request for bids soon.
Mayor David Pruhs cautioned understanding, noting the city has never knocked down such a large building as the Polaris or its annex when a business next door shares a wall.
Councilmember June Rogers also noted the unique situation but added the city faced a similar scenario when the city rehabilitated Cushman Street only to find World War II era infrastructure that caused delays.
“It was, however, a path forward to modernizing downtown Fairbanks and the things it brought with it,” Rogers said.