The city of Fairbanks opened the bid process for Polaris Building Annex this week, setting in motion a long-planned process designed to bring down the 12-story Polaris Building itself.
City Engineer Bob Pristash said Wednesday the city will open the bids March 27, unless the city extends the deadline.
The bid documents note that the selected contractor will use Lacey Street between 1st and 2nd Ave as a staging area. One lane and the sidewalk on 2nd and between Lacey and Noble would be closed during the demolition project.
The selected contractor would be responsible for removing hazardous materials from the building’s interior, including asbestos, refrigeration and heating units and Polychlorinated Biphenyls (or PCBs). The building’s basement wall will need to be reinforced and the pit filled in.
“It’s the end of the beginning, tearing the annex is going to be the first step and what we learn from taking down the annex, we will be applying to the tower,” Pristash said. “We are in a learning process where we are getting the community on board and taking it one step at time.”
Barring any bid deadline extensions or delays, the contract stipulates the project should be completed by May 7.
Pristash said the city is currently working on its request for proposal document for the tower itself and will fill in any blanks once the annex is completed.
The contractor will also need to coordinate with impacted business owners in the vicinity.
The Polaris Building and annex share the same block with Lavelle’s and the Miller Schmidt building, as well as a city-owned parking lot.
“Most of it was worked out before the RFPs as the businesses next door are the most impacted,” Pristash said.
After the annex has been demolished, the city will use cleared space as a staging ground to tear down the 71-year-old tower.
“Taking the annex before the summer was another goal, to make sure it doesn’t impact the tourist season,” Pristash said.
The Polaris was built in 1952 originally as a residential high-rise that was later converted into a hotel and business building. It housed several businesses over the decades. The Annex was built in 1973.
The building closed down in 2000 or 2001. The building sustained significant water damage in 2001 after a pipe burst and flooded the building basement with approximately 800,000 gallons of water. A few years later, developer Marc Marlow purchased the building with the intent to renovate it into a business and residential building. Funding never materialized, however.
The building was condemned in 2012, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough foreclosed on the building in 2017 after ruling Marlow was delinquent on property taxes owed since 2014. The city purchased the building shortly thereafter with the intent to demolish it.
The EPA and the city both cited the high-rise poses a significant structural and hazardous material threat to human health and safety.
“The EPA actually streamlined it and had people who were super responsive,” Pristash said. “They were the right decisions made really quickly.”
The city was allocated $10 million in federal funds last March thanks to a Congressional Directed Spending request secured by Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Mayor David Pruhs has requested an additional $3 million from the Alaska Legislature to address additional costs. The borough will waive $1.5 million in tipping fees for non-hazardous materials.
As part of the overall demolition process, the city will conduct a historical community compensation of the building, documenting the Polaris’ history and impact on the downtown core.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.