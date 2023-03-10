Polaris Annex

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Polaris annex.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks opened the bid process for Polaris Building Annex this week, setting in motion a long-planned process designed to bring down the 12-story Polaris Building itself.

City Engineer Bob Pristash said Wednesday the city will open the bids March 27, unless the city extends the deadline.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.