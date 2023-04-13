Pogo Mine was fined $600,000 for waste management violations, according to an Environmental Protection Agency news release.
The fines are part of a consent decree the EPA and the mine owner, Australia-based Northern Star, agreed to as a remedy.
According to the EPA, Northern Star committed 81 violations between 2019 and 2021 at the mine and its laboratory. The violations include failure to determine if laboratory-tested waste was hazardous; treatment and storage of the waste with a permit; storing waste in two unlabeled 762-gallon underground tanks; and disposing of 364,450 tons of waste in the mine without proper treatment.
According to the consent decree, the mining company was storing acidic content in one storage tank and cyanide waste in another and treating them on site. Pogo workers also improperly disposed of the waste by mixing it other waste material and a concrete slurry before injecting it back into the mine.
“Strict accountability for hazardous waste is vital to protecting people and the environment at every step of the way,” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Acting Director Stacy Murphy in the news release. “Companies are required to take responsibility for these materials for their entire lifespan and must be held accountable for failing to do so.”
In addition to the fines, Northern Star will remove the underground tanks and remove the hazardous waste.
The consent decree was signed in September.
In an unrelated issue, Northern Star suspended Pogo gold production operations in March following damage to the mine’s ball mill, or material grinder. Repair efforts were expected to take up to six weeks and reduce production by between 20,000 and 40,000 ounces.