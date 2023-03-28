Pogo Mine

Pogo Mine temporarily suspended gold production efforts earlier on March 15 in order to conduct operations of its mill, according to a news release from its parent Northern Star Resources.

The Australian-based company said its ball mill motor at the Delta Junction-area mine was damaged during a routine mill shutdown. A ball mill helps with the processing of ore.

