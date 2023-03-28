Pogo Mine temporarily suspended gold production efforts earlier on March 15 in order to conduct operations of its mill, according to a news release from its parent Northern Star Resources.
The Australian-based company said its ball mill motor at the Delta Junction-area mine was damaged during a routine mill shutdown. A ball mill helps with the processing of ore.
Northern Star expects repair work to take as long as six weeks. The company re-adjusted its team efforts to focus on mill repair “so gold production at Pogo can safely resume as soon as possible,” according to the company.
Due to the activity suspension, Pogo’s gold production will likely fall short between 20,000 and 40,000 ounces of gold for the current fiscal year.
