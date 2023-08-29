In court

Plea deals were made Monday in two separate cases.

Thomas Winfree, 71, pleaded guilty Monday to felony third-degree assault, a reduced charge from felony second-degree assault. Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Defreitas represented Winfree, and Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock represented the state. Defreitas said that he thinks the agreement is a fair and reasonable resolution. Winfree told the court that he’s going to make better choices of friends. Superior Court Judge Amy Welch accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Winfree to two years with all but time served suspended and one year of probation. Winfree is required to enroll and participate in an anger management course as part of the agreement.

