Plea deals were made Monday in two separate cases.
Thomas Winfree, 71, pleaded guilty Monday to felony third-degree assault, a reduced charge from felony second-degree assault. Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Defreitas represented Winfree, and Assistant District Attorney Allison Baldock represented the state. Defreitas said that he thinks the agreement is a fair and reasonable resolution. Winfree told the court that he’s going to make better choices of friends. Superior Court Judge Amy Welch accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Winfree to two years with all but time served suspended and one year of probation. Winfree is required to enroll and participate in an anger management course as part of the agreement.
Avery Schroeder, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession of child pornography. The state dismissed nine counts of felony possession of child pornography. Assistant Public Defender Nicholas Defreitas represented Shroeder and Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall represented the state. Darnall told the court that Anchorage Police Department received a tip from SnapChat and the technical crimes unit traced the IP address to Fort Wainwright. Investigators found over139 images of child sexual abuse material on Schroeder’s devices. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the agreement. Schroeder sentencing is scheduled for January 2024.
