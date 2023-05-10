Plea deals were made in two separate burglary cases this week.
Jeremiah Alexander, 31, of Circle, pleaded guilty Monday to felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor drugs misconduct, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor violating bail conditions.
According to court documents, a man found Alexander hiding in his bedroom closet on Oct. 23, 2022. Alexander took about $200 worth of the man's belongings and was in possession of methamphetamine.
Assistant Public Defender Eric Yff represented Alexander and Assistant District Attorney Dominic Plantamura represented the state. Alexander will enter a long-term treatment program for at least 90 days. If he successfully completes treatment, he will withdraw his guilty pleas, plead guilty to a reduced count of first-degree criminal mischief, and will be sentenced to 12 months with 12 suspended. If he leaves treatment or violates bail conditions, he will be sentenced to six years flat.
Alexander apologized to the victim and thanked the court for giving him an opportunity to go to treatment. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm said the deal is often called a "sweet and sour sentence," in which Alexander has great incentive to go to treatment and the sentence of six years is quite sour if he does not.
Anthony William Christiansen, 43, pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended count of felony first-degree attempted burglary, misdemeanor assault, an amended count of felony first-degree attempted vehicle theft, and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
The state dismissed charges of four counts of misdemeanor violating bail conditions, two counts of misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, misdemeanor criminally negligent burning, misdemeanor criminal mischief, and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Assistant Public Defender Lisa Boesen represented Christiansen and Assistant District Attorney Anna Ralph represented the state.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Patricia Haines accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Christiansen to 18 months with all but time served suspended and three years of probation for attempted burglary, a conviction of record for assault, 12 months with 12 suspended and 2 years of probation for attempted vehicle theft, and 45 days with 42 days suspended and one year of probation for driving under the influence.
Christiansen apologized to the victims that he harmed.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.