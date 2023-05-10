In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

Plea deals were made in two separate burglary cases this week.

Jeremiah Alexander, 31, of Circle, pleaded guilty Monday to felony first-degree burglary, misdemeanor drugs misconduct, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor violating bail conditions.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.