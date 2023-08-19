Four Fairbanks men pleaded guilty Friday to various charges in four separate cases.
Robert Lynn Hannum, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 18, a reduced charge from felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The state dismissed one charge of felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and seven counts of felony incest. Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Hannum, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state. The crimes took place outside of Alaska, so Alaska State Troopers collaborated with another agency to investigate Hannum, leading to his arrest in Fairbanks in June 2021. There were several victims, and the crimes took place between 2006 and 2008. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the plea agreement. Hannum will be sentenced on Jan. 22.
Brandon Worley, 26, of Fairbanks, pleaded guilty Friday to felony third-degree assault, a reduced charge from felony first-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor weapons misconduct. Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Worley, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state. According to charging documents, Worley shot a man in self-defense at his girlfriend’s apartment in September 2022. Worley told Fairbanks police that he was at his girlfriend’s apartment with two other men when one of them began yelling at him. The man lunged at Worley and Worley was trying to push him away when the gun went off, he said. Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Worley to four years with three suspended.
Isaac Bernard White, 33, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree theft of a firearm and violating his parole in connection with an incident on March 29. Assistant Public Defender Mary Kennedy represented White, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state. Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced White to a three-year suspended imposition of sentence.
Jasin Robert Pyle, 43, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor weapons misconduct. The state dismissed charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor refusal to submit to a chemical test, one count of misdemeanor weapons misconduct, and felony third-degree assault. Bill Satterberg represented Pyle and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state. Satterberg said it was a good resolution for everyone involved and that Pyle works in Georgia repairing Strykers. Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Pyle to 30 days with 30 suspended and one year of probation.
