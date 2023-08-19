In court
Four Fairbanks men pleaded guilty Friday to various charges in four separate cases.

Robert Lynn Hannum, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of felony second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 18, a reduced charge from felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The state dismissed one charge of felony first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and seven counts of felony incest. Assistant Public Defender Justin Racette represented Hannum, and Assistant District Attorney Katy Mason represented the state. The crimes took place outside of Alaska, so Alaska State Troopers collaborated with another agency to investigate Hannum, leading to his arrest in Fairbanks in June 2021. There were several victims, and the crimes took place between 2006 and 2008. Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the plea agreement. Hannum will be sentenced on Jan. 22.

