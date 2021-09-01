One of the six individuals charged in connection with a 2018 home invasion that claimed the life of a North Pole man requested a change of plea hearing on Wednesday.
Jeremiah Wesley Kinnish, 38, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of first-degree assault and third-degree misconduct involving weapons for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
On July 22, 2018, troopers responded to the home of Charles Baptiste, 60, and Wayne Daniel, 50, after Baptiste’s girlfriend reported that both men had been shot by unknown assailants, according to a criminal complaint. The woman reported that she and Baptiste had been in bed when they heard an individual attempting to kick down the bedroom door. The woman heard Baptiste yell, “They blew my arm off,” after exiting the room, according to the court documents.
Both Baptiste and Daniel had gunshot wounds and were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Daniel was seriously injured after a bullet entered his arm and shattered the bone, but he survived his injuries. Baptiste died shortly after 2 p.m.
According to the complaint, Joshua Erickson, 38, allegedly enlisted the help of five other individuals to help rob the victims. Erickson reportedly told the accomplices that Baptiste owed him money, and Erickson was going to get it back.
On the morning of the home invasion, Erickson allegedly scoped out the home and determined there were no guns inside. Erickson and accomplices Jeremiah Kinnish, Tyrese Finley, 17, Jason Edwards, 17, and Mealani Jones, 39, reportedly drove to the home a short time later, according to the complaint. Jones told investigators that all five assailants were armed when they arrived at Baptiste and Daniel’s home.
Investigating officers found bullet holes and shell casings inside and outside the home, according to the complaint. Video surveillance footage taken from the home’s security system showed five masked individuals approaching the home with firearms just after 8 a.m. The masked individuals were seen “scrambling from the residence” approximately one minute later, according to the complaint.
Prior to the incident, Kinnish had been on parole for misconduct involving a controlled substance and attempted escape, both felonies. He has also been convicted of felony second-degree forgery and four separate third-degree theft cases, according to court records.
He is expected to appear at Rabinowitz Courthouse for a change of plea hearing on Oct. 11, 2021, by Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson.