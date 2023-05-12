Plea agreements were made in two separate theft cases Wednesday afternoon.
Kathy Thorstad pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony second-degree theft.
The state dismissed charges of one count of felony second-degree theft between $750 and $24,999, felony scheme to defraud more than $10,000, and misdemeanor unsworn falsification.
Assistant Public Defender Erin Bartenstein represented Thorstad and Jacqueline Wright from the Office of Special Prosecutions represented the state.
According to court documents, Thorstad retired from the State of Alaska Department of Labor Fairbanks Unemployment Insurance Claim Center on March 29, 2020. She had applied for Public Employees’ Retirement System (PERS) benefits on May 4, 2020. She began to receive monthly retirement benefits. She applied for Supplemental Benefits System (SBS) through Empower Retirement and began to receive monthly payments on July 28, 2020. She filed a claim for unemployment insurance benefits on July 28, 2020. She allegedly claimed to not receive retirement pay. She also is accused of receiving Covid-19 Lost Wage Assistance payments and relief payment through the CARES Act. Thorstad received $28,310 for unemployment insurance benefits and Covid-19 relief payments.
A representative from the Alaska Department of Labor told the court that this case was the most egregious she’s referred to criminal prosecution in her 18-year career as an unemployment fraud investigator. The woman said that Thorstad worked for the Department of Labor for 20 years when she retired in 2020. “Thorstad tried to use the pandemic to cover her crime,” she said. “She was counting on the fact that her former coworkers wouldn’t notice what she did.”
The woman said that Thorstad undermined the unemployment insurance program, betrayed the people that she worked with for 20 years, and threw away everything she worked for in her career.
Thorstad said that shortly before she retired, she had a stroke in the perception area of her brain that impacted her decision making. She said that as she has healed and moved forward, she can’t remember the rationale for decisions she made in the months following her stroke.
Attorneys told the court that Thorstad has already paid the $28,310 in restitution.
Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Thorstad to a suspended entry of judgement in which she will be sentenced to up to five years if she violates her probation conditions within three years. “It’s unexplainable that somebody with that prior job history would retire and immediately engage in this behavior,” Schwalm said. He told Thorstad that she has three years to be on her best behavior.
Tabitha Truax, 36, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree vehicle theft and misdemeanor attempted second-degree theft of an access device of ID document.
The state dismissed charges of felony fraudulent use of a stolen access device or ID between $75 and $24,999, and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a stolen access device or ID under $75.
Assistant Public Defender Patrick Roach represented Truax, and Assistant District Attorney Shaun Lucas represented the state.
Superior Court Judge Kirk Schwalm accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Truax to 18 months with all but time served suspended and two years of probation for vehicle theft and 12 months with all but time served suspended and two years of unsupervised probation for theft.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.