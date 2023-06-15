In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

Two people pleaded guilty Tuesday in separate assault cases.

Taylor James, 23, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault, and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.