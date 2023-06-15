Two people pleaded guilty Tuesday in separate assault cases.
Taylor James, 23, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault, and three counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault. The state dismissed charges of felony third-degree assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
According to documents filed in the Fourth Judicial District, James hit a woman in the face with a phone on Dec. 28, 2020, at the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. James and a woman got into an argument in the True Dank parking lot around 11 p.m. on May 3, 2021. She punched the woman in the face and then strangled the woman for about 15 seconds until the woman lost consciousness. She then punched another woman in the face. James went to a Mary Ann Street home, where she threw rocks at the two women and then bit one woman in the arm. She also kicked a Fairbanks police officer in the leg.
Assistant Public Defender Eric Yff represented James, and Assistant District Attorney represented the state.
Yff requested that the court accept the plea agreement. He said that James did not have a criminal history and he doesn’t believe she is a violent person. He said that the agreement is fair.
James said she is grateful for a second chance.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple accepted the plea agreement and sentenced James to 36 months with 18 suspended for second-degree assault with three years of probation, two convictions of record for two counts of fourth-degree assault, and 60 days flat for fourth-degree assault. James is time served.
Temple said that there’s no reason that James can’t go on to live a successful life outside of the system.
Kelly Dean Bushnell, 59, pleaded guilty to felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
According to documents filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Bushnell reportedly sexually assaulted a woman at a home on Old Murphy Dome Road in November 2020. On Aug. 4, 2020, Bushnell was drunk and the woman went to sit in her truck to get away from him. She was on the phone when Bushnell told her to get off his property and fired a shot from a handgun. She said she was worried that Bushnell might shoot her.
On Jan. 11, 2021, troopers responded to the area of Spinach Creek Road and Moose Mountain Road where they found Bushnell sitting in a running car without shoes on. Bushnell told troopers, “I”m drunk.” He had a breath-alcohol content of 0.206.
Thomas Chapman represented Bushnell, and Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Crail represented the state.
Chapman and Crail agreed that the resolution was fair.
Temple accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Bushnell to 24 months with 23 suspended for assault and 45 days with 42 suspended for driving under the influence.
Temple said the agreement deters Bushnell and others.
