The Fairbanks North Star Borough Platting Board forwarded the borough’s comprehensive trails plan to the Assembly last week with four recommendations from the administration along with a mapping strategy.
The recommendations address a request made by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson to have the platting board look at ways trail easements are created without violating private property owner rights.
Wilson made the motion when the trails plan was up for adoption in February, with instructions for the platting board to produce at least three alternatives for the sole purpose of showing property lines and roadways so landowners can identify any impacted parcels they own.
“All of the maps have been redone … we did add quite a bit more detail to those maps showing the road names as the Assembly requested and specifically the parcel lines,” said Kellen Spillman, the borough community planning director.
Spillman said the new maps will go live online in the near future.
The online maps will come with interactive features allowing users to view different layers, such as documented trail locations, alignment with easements and where they intersect with parcels.
The Platting Board recommendations include amending the Capital Improvement Program’s (CIP) Public Community Trails Program to prioritize acquiring Category A and B trails in the updated plan, streamline the borough land management code so the borough administration can purchase easements at fair market value and adopt a platting fee waiver for final parcel subdivision that dedicate trail easements.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said fair market value would be determined through the borough assessors office or an outside appraiser.
Spillman said the Public Community Trails Program, also known as “Trail-a-Year Program” has been funded at $350,000 a year. He said purchasing easements would be a more proactive way for the borough to acquire trail easements than what borough code currently affords.
“We really tried to focus on being proactive to go out and get some of these easements before the platting board ever sees a plat,” Spillman said. “A second focus is to try and incentivize owners.”
Ward clarified that the CAP only funds specific trails projects in a current official plan. The Borough Assembly would need to adopt that new plan before money can be spent on any projects or trails mentioned in the updated draft.
“With the anticipation of a new trails plan coming, we have not exercised that program on those trails because we wanted to have an updated trails plan,” Ward said.
Under Title 17, the borough must wait until parcels are subdivided before being able to set up an easement.
The draft comprehensive trails plan serves as a roadmap to identify, preserve and protect trail corridors; categorizes and identifies their uses; and calls for trail dedication policies to protect and maintain them. It also identifies several future trails, recommendations and adjustments in order to balance access and property right protections.
The original trails plan was adopted in 1985 and — other than a few revisions — remains largely the same.
The trails plan update also indicates which trails are Category A, B and C trails. Borough code defines a Category A trail as having a regional or statewide significance, Category B trails are those with community-wide significance and are managed by the borough. Category C defines recreational trails that have a neighborhood significance.
Bryant Wright, the borough’s former trails coordinator now working for a private consultant, said the plant was updated in part to address community growth.
“We are seeing a lot of growth, particularly in the North Pole area,” Wright said.
A U.S. Department of Defense grant funded the program’s update in large part because Eielson Air Force Base would see growth due the stationing of 54 F-35 jet fighters.
“The plan is something developed by the community and recommends preserving Title 17 trail easements as an essential method of securing and protecting trail access, but not the only one,” Wright said.
With the platting board approval, the draft comprehensive trails plan update goes to the Assembly. For more information on the plan, visit www.fnsbtrailsplan.com.
