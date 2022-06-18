Mike Meeks

Family of past City of Fairbanks Chief of Staff Mike Meeks read a plaque Friday dedicated to him at Fairbanks City Hall. Meeks’ photographic work is displayed near the plaque. He died in January. City of Fairbanks photo

The city of Fairbanks unveiled a plaque dedicated to Mike Meeks, along with a collection of his photographic work, during a brief but well-attended ceremony Friday at Fairbanks City Hall.

The plaque details Meeks’ career in Alaska, including his 18-year tenure at Fort Wainwright and the six years he spent as the city’s chief of staff. A few people remarked on Meeks’ tenure for the city, mentioning his “tough but fair” approach and his skills at verbal sparring and negotiations.

“He was such an amazing person; he was loved by the employees and by the community,” Mayor Jim Matherly said during the ceremony. “He made an impact.”

Meeks died in January. The plaque will be a permanent addition to City Hall’s walls.

Among his accomplishments and skills was a passion for photography. The work displayed at City Hall around the plaque includes various wildlife images. The photos were donated by Meeks’ wife Maureen and daughters Kelcie and Danielle.

