Local homeschool students planted a white spruce, along with words of hope, for Ukrainian child refugees during an Arbor Day ceremony Monday in Griffin Park.
“The whole purpose is to teach children how to respect trees,” said Ritchie Musick, Fairbanks Arbor Day Committee coordinator.
The committee has helped children and schools plant trees at schools, parks and public spaces since 1983. Children from Denali Elementary planted a tree at Bluebell Park, and students from ICS planted one in Slater Park Monday as well. Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward read a proclamation for Alaska Arbor Day, and the Fairbanks Peace Choir performed three songs, including “For the Earth Forever Turning,” “Finlandia” and “The Trees of the Field.”
Musick said the Griffin Park planting will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine as it continues to face an invasion by Russia. Students decorated the tree with written heartfelt messages to Ukrainian children and with blue and gold streamers, Ukraine’s national colors.
“We looked for causes and a reason for planting a tree,” Musick said.
“Ukraine is on everyone’s minds, so we decided to dedicate the planting to the people of Ukraine and decorate it in Ukrainian colors.”
The children — most from Nenana City School District’s CyberLynx homeschool program — filled out heart-shaped notes to hang on the tree as part of the ceremony.
“Much love and concern to you all suffering from the war,” reads a message written by a student named Suzanne. “We send best healthy and plentiful wishes.”
Other messages offered words of encouragement related to Arbor Day.
“These trees help each other hold strong as they grow,” reads 11-year-old CyberLynx student Abigail Klynstra. “Like them, we support each other to grow stronger each day.”
Musick said the notes will be collected and sent to a contact working with refugee Ukrainian children in Ireland.
The planted tree will eventually become part of the annual Festival of Lights. Musick said the streamers will be removed and eventually a wooden plaque dedicating the tree as an Arbor Day planting will be placed.
“This was a great celebration of Arbor Day and a great tribute for the people who are displaced in the conflict in Ukraine. “This is also a great way to get young people involved in giving something back to the community and coming back to a tree they planted in the years to come.”
Alaska Arbor Day has been celebrated in May every year since 1966, when it was established. Initially it was recognized on the first Monday in May and later moved to the third Monday.
National Arbor Day started with a call to action in 1872 by newspaper editor and tree lover Julius Sterling Morton in Nebraska City, Nebraska. On April 10, 1872, an estimated 1 million trees were planted in the midwest state.
National Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday in April; each state has its own Arbor Day celebration varying by time of month.