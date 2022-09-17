A Fairbanks North Star Borough updated recreation trails plan received approval and recommendation from the borough planning commission Tuesday after a lengthy discussion. The plan will need to head to the Borough Assembly for final approval.
FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said planning staff has worked on the plan for two years “but [it] has needed to be updated for a long time.”
The original plan was developed in 1985 at a point where “access to [trails] was being lost.” The borough updated the plan a handful of times over the years for individual trails, “but the majority of it remains from 1985.”
“Our goals were to bring it up to date because it was so old,” said Leslie Kitchin, a member of the borough trails commission, “and we wanted to empower the community and the borough to take care of the trails.”
Wright noted changes in land use, land management, and the local population since the plan’s original adoption required an update.
An updated trails plan, according to borough planning staff, “identifies trails throughout the borough that have high recreational value for the community and deserve some level of protection for public access.”
Some of the ideas behind protecting trail access could include reservation by deed or providing trail easements. Some examples are provided, “but we are encouraging the borough to hone its own process for making trail protection easier and less onerous on property owners.”
The state’s recreational easement provides a good model but has its limitations that the borough hopes to address through the updated plan.
An updated plan better identifies and protects public access, since trails cross through both public and private land, posing a challenge to long-term use.
“Protecting these trails is very much purpose driven, as is choosing trails,” Wright said. “We’re trying to fix gaps in the system.”
Wright used the Tanana Valley Trail, which traverses the Goldstream Valley on the old Tanana Valley railroad. Residents use the raised rail extensively during the winter “and [it] connects a lot of neighborhoods along the valley,” Wright said.
Easements and land ownership protects the trail system, but its raised grading provided a convenient option for a landowner to build a driveway in “an otherwise wet area.”
Easements in general are granted at a property owner’s discretion, either for free or for some compensation. Wright said trespassing is otherwise prohibited. Another option is re-alignment.
Wright said such developments generate a lot of calls to his office. But the borough’s hands are tied, he said, because there’s no “documented public access” despite being in the existing trails plan.
An updated plan also recommends diversified means to protect trails, including compensation to land owners through land acquisition. The plan doesn’t recommend imminent domain actions or “immediately commit borough resources to trail development.”
Trails are prioritized on community significance, identifies public access and discourages trespassing “even if [trails] are in the plan.”
Planning commissioners had concerns about the font size in a disclaimer, with Doug Simms noting in some ways a resident uneducated with the trails program might overlook it and accidentally trespass.
Commissioner Eric Muehling, while supportive of the plan, said winter vehicular use on multi-purpose paths can damage the trails “and make it unusable to unmechanized users.”
Wright said the planning process looked at which trails can accommodate motorized use; following the updated plan’s adoption, the recommendation will be to evaluate individual trails.
Asked if the plan would limit motorized activity or reduce the number of multi-use paths, Wright said several new ones are being added, and the plan provides concepts for expanding use.
Some residents had concerns about the trail plan, including Julie Hagelin from the West Isberg neighborhood. She said the West Isberg community opposes a component that would connect the Isberg Rec Area to the Alaska Long Trail and essentially turn a dead end street “into a four wheeler thoroughfare.”
Wright said the trails commission debated the trail route extensively “but felt it was best solution” and is looking at the feasibility of an alternative route. He added the Alaska Long Trail will likely recommend a more scenic connection near the Old Nenana Highway.
Some residents had concerns about trespassing onto property or excessive speed through the trail easements.
Dennis Atkins said he supports multi-use trails but would like to see speed limits on a trail in his area.
“This community has a great trails system, and this plan is promoting further development of the trail system in an organized way,” Muehling said. “There will always be conflicts with the trail users and issues with winter and summer use … but those are all things that can be worked out.”
Doug Sims proposed an amendment to enhance readability and identifications of private property on the plan’s maps, something supported by the planning commission.
“Not everyone has a computer … and when you’re out in the woods and have a paper copy, there’s your sole source of navigation without a GPS,” Sims said. Better readability, he said, goes a long way to prevent potential conflicts or trespassing concerns.
Commissioner Shane Koester requested and received approval with removing the proposed connector trail in West Isberg from the plan, noting he would hate to see the community subjected to continued motorized use.
The planning commission voted in overall favor for the plan, which will need final approval by the assembly.