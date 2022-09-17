Rosie Creek trail

A forestry road in the Rosie Creek management area in the Tanana Valley State Forest. Photo courtesy Division of Forestry

 Photo courtesy Division of Forestry

A Fairbanks North Star Borough updated recreation trails plan received approval and recommendation from the borough planning commission Tuesday after a lengthy discussion. The plan will need to head to the Borough Assembly for final approval.

FNSB Trails Coordinator Bryant Wright said planning staff has worked on the plan for two years “but [it] has needed to be updated for a long time.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.