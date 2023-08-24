Fairbanks City Hall

The Patrick B. Cole City Hall in downtown Fairbanks. News-Miner

Two items could adjust the Fairbanks North Star Borough planning commission in coming days, including adding a seat for the City of Fairbanks.

Currently, the city of Fairbanks is entitled to three seats on the 11-member commission and North Pole one seat. The rest of the seats are borough seats.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.