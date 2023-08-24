Two items could adjust the Fairbanks North Star Borough planning commission in coming days, including adding a seat for the City of Fairbanks.
Currently, the city of Fairbanks is entitled to three seats on the 11-member commission and North Pole one seat. The rest of the seats are borough seats.
However, the 2020 Census results have afforded the city Fairbanks 3.75 seats, while North Pole’s population allows it a quarter a seat.
A resolution sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward would make adjustments by providing Fairbanks with a third seat.
The borough planning commission serves a quasi-judicial role on conditional use and variance policies, hears appeals on administrative decisions, recommends decisions to the Assembly on rezoning requests and amendments to the zoning code, policies, plans and transportation projects.
Fairbanks’ three current representatives are Joseph Collier, Doug Sims and Fairbanks Councilmember Crystal Tidwell.
“We have had conversations with the city and this came out of a conversation earlier this year about planning commission appointments and making sure we get those seats filled,” Ward said. “The city I understand is eager to fill that additional seat.”
Tidwell, who have previously served in borough-appointed seat, was recently transferred into a city seat, but disagreements arose over representation during the shuffle. Ward said the borough wasn’t aware of Tidwell’s residence within the city of Fairbanks until after she ran for city council in 2022.
Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs touched on the topic at a May 22 council meeting he noted the borough rejected a nomination to fill a vacant city seat. Pruhs noted that a meeting with Ward and Borough Attorney Jill Dolan affirmed the city was entitled to a fourth seat.
Ward’s resolution would also dissolve North Pole’s spot on the commission and convert it to a borough spot with to be filled by a North Pole area resident. The North Pole seat has been vacant since 2018.
“We have historically had problems filling the North Pole seat,” Ward said. “This change would allow us to still have a North Pole area presence … we will still look for a recommendation from the North Pole city council.”
He added “there are a lot of qualified candidates in the North Pole area that might have a business in the city limits but because they did not reside in city limits could not serve in that seat.”
Ward added the North Pole City Council currently appears to support the concept, but has invited members to speak at Thursday’s Assembly meeting on the subject.
“Our hope in this shuffle is to have those seats filled by the end of the year,” Ward said.
Ward has also submitted a request to the Assembly asking to remove two commissioners. Sims, who fills one of the Fairbanks seats, and Chris Guinn, who fills a borough seat.
According to Ward’s memo, Sims has been calling in remotely for six consecutive meetings, has indicated he is outside the borough “and will be absent for the rest of the calendar year.” Guinn has also called in remotely for the past six meetings and was absent from the Aug. 8 meeting.
“You are allowed to attend by teleconference so many times,” Ward said. “Mr. Sims and Mr. Guinn have both exceeded those limitations.”
Ward said he has appreciated both commissioners’ tenure on the commission and “have provided a wealth of knowledge on the planning commission.”
He acknowledged neither Sims or Guinn have provided a resignation letter.
“They are making us go through the formal process and I believe both of them disagree that they should be removed,” Ward said. “Unfortunately the code is very clear and we looked at multiple ways to try address it.”
Ward said the borough code requires commissioners’ physical presence after temporary allowances were repealed following the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The planning commission sits in a quasi-judicial capacity quite often and with [the meeting changes], the Assembly felt the public had the right to sit before the people that were making those decisions,” Ward said.
