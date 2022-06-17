Reconstruction of Fifth Avenue from Barnette Street to Noble Street received unanimous support from the Fairbanks North Star Borough planning commission Tuesday.
The decision paves the way for the project to begin once the Alaska Department of Transportation completes the design work. The project is a joint initiative of the city and DOT, with the latter leading the design phase.
Borough planner Don Galligan told the planning commission Tuesday the project will reduce the two-lane, one-way street corridor to one lane of traffic and widen the sidewalks and bring them up to compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
“It kind of cuts through the heart of downtown and is in need of reconstruction,” Galligan said.
The street itself shows conditions of alligator cracking and several sections of sidewalks have subsided.
“The sidewalks along parts of 5th Avenue are in bad shape,” Galligan said. “They’re very uneven and could be considered unsafe if you were to walk in open-toed sandals.”
Sidewalks would be widened to between seven feet and 10 feet, depending on the location.
The design will include an elevated crosswalk at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District administrative center.
DOT project manager Ivet Hall said the project will also accomplish a major goal: enhancing pedestrian safety.
“The project will make the area easier to navigate for non-motorized users and bring the facilities up to ADA standards,” Hall said. “This area serves the users of MACS Transit and the school district [administration center], as well as businesses who get regular customers.”
Hall added the lane reduction “should also serve as a traffic-calming measure to slow down the speed of the vehicles moving along 5th Avenue.”
The reconstruction and improvement of the 5th Avenue corridor has been considered a priority project by the city for years.
In order to give residents an idea of what a one-lane, one-way corridor looks like, Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning and several partner organizations selected the block between Barnette and Cushman streets for its Asphalt Art initiative. Two local artists were selected to paint street murals over the June 4-5 weekend to give the concept of widened sidewalks.
Reconstruction would also bring drainage improvements to address recurring standing water during breakup and strong rain. Utility poles and lines in the corridor would be relocated underground.
Galligan said reducing the stretch, which is roughly one-third of a mile, won’t impact traffic flow. He said it could theoretically accommodate 500 vehicles per hour; currently it sees about 500 vehicles per day.
The project will also receive $295,000 of additional funding from the FAST Planning policy board to complete the final design phase.
FAST Planning Executive Director Jackson Fox explained the project faces increased costs, such as inaccurately marked utility locations posing challenges for the final design phase. Overhead utility lines and poles also require new designs prior to relocation underground.
Overall construction costs will be around $3.5 million, according to planning documents. Jackson said the costs are up from the initial $2.1 million. Funding comes from U.S. Department of Transportation’s Surface Transportation Program and Transportation Alternatives Program as well as some third-party funding from state and local agencies.
FAST Planning, Fox said, could provide $900,000 in 2023 and is confident additional funding can be located to fully fund it. Construction is planned for the 2023 construction season.