The Tanana Chiefs Conference full board of directors voted Wednesday to recall PJ Simon from his position as chief and chairman at the Native nonprofit organization.
Simon was removed during a special board of directors meeting, called Wednesday at the request of 12 or more directors representing at least two villages. It is unclear what led to the change in leadership at the organization, as discussion behind the decision to recall Simon took place during executive session.
“The Tanana Chiefs Conference voted to recall PJ Simon from his current position as Chief/Chairman during today’s Special Full Board of Directors meeting,” Leona Long, TCC’s public relations specialist, said in a statement.
In the interim, the board of directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Brian Ridley as acting president. Ridley will serve until March 2022.
Simon was elected as chief and chairman of the Tanana Chiefs Conference in October 2020, replacing outgoing Chief Victor Joseph. In recent months, Simon has faced criticism regarding the firing of longtime general counsel Natasha Singh and was accused of “inappropriate or retaliatory” firings by protesters in October.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.