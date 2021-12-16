The Tanana Chiefs Conference full board of directors voted Wednesday to recall PJ Simon from his position as chief and chairman at the Native nonprofit organization.
Simon was removed during a special board of directors meeting, called Wednesday at the request of 12 or more directors representing at least two villages. It is unclear what led to the change in leadership at the organization, as discussion behind the decision to recall Simon took place during executive session.
“The Tanana Chiefs Conference voted to recall PJ Simon from his current position as Chief/Chairman during today’s Special Full Board of Directors meeting,” Leona Long, TCC’s public relations specialist, said in a statement.
During the meeting, board members lodged an early request to remove Simon as the person presiding over the meeting, arguing that there was a conflict of interest given the meeting’s agenda. He was removed following a contentious debate among delegates.
“I am an employee, I have rights. If my lawyer is not here and we’re talking about my employee rights, that is not fair to me,” Simon said while addressing the delegation.
The meeting then entered into executive session — a private discussion among board members and chiefs — before reconvening Wednesday evening. Auditors assisted TCC Vice President Charlene Stern in counting votes.
About 7 p.m., Stern announced that two-thirds of delegates voted to recall Simon from his position. The board appointed Chief Financial Officer Brian Ridley as acting president. Ridley will serve until March 2022.
Simon was elected as chairman in October 2020 and replaced outgoing Chief Victor Joseph. In recent months, Simon has faced criticism regarding the firing of longtime General Counsel Natasha Singh and was accused of “inappropriate or retaliatory” firings by protesters in October.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.