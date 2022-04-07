Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Historic Preservation Commission are rebooting an effort to get Pioneer Park added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The panel, which met Tuesday, is preparing an application and lining up support.
Pioneer Park is one of the most beloved and well-known parks in Fairbanks. It opened in 1967 for the 100th year celebration of Alaska’s purchase from Russia and is home to numerous historic structures, including The Harding Car, which was occupied by President Warren G. Harding when he came to Alaska in 1923, and the Wickersham House, the former home of Alaska territorial Judge James Wickersham, built in 1905.
Members of the commission and state historian Katie Ringsmuth are scheduled to meet with Borough Mayor Bryce Ward on April 19 with hopes to get his blessing for adding Pioneer Park to the federal registry.
The National Register of Historic Places was started in the 1960s when historic buildings were getting torn down and replaced with new development. The registry is managed by the National Park Service and represents the “official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation.”
“It really is just a list that reminds us that our historical places matter — these places that hold our history,” Ringsmuth, the state historian, said.
Getting listed on the National Register of Historic Places grants a property formal recognition of historical, architectural or archeological significance based on national standards and qualifies some properties for preservation grants.
Fairbanks has numerous buildings registered as a historic place including the Chatanika Gold Camp, the Chena Pump House, the Clay Street Cemetery, Immaculate Conception Church and Constitution Hall at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, to name a few. Some structures at Pioneer Park are on the registry.
If Ward supports listing Pioneer Park, the Historic Preservation Commission will finalize paperwork and seek the support of the Alaska Historical Commission, a nine-member board led by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer.
The final review will come from the Keeper of the National Register of Historic Places in Washington D.C.
Ringsmuth said that “for the most part,” belonging to the registry does not confer extra rules as far as care, maintenance or changing the property.
The last property in Fairbanks to be added to the registry was the Gould Cabin at 105 Dunkel St. next to the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Ringsmuth said the cabin was added last year.
“It’s one of the oldest structures that is still standing in its original location in Fairbanks,” the state historian said.
The nomination form for Pioneer Park has been in the works since shortly after the park’s 50th anniversary in 2017. Part of the delay was a change in staffing at the Alaska Office of History and Archeology.
“We waited until they had a new state historian,” said Molly Proue, chairwoman of the borough Historic Preservation Commission.
Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit, causing more delay.
According to the National Park Service, anyone can nominate a property as a historic place by going through their state historic preservation office.
Properties are typically at least 50 years old, look as they did in the past and have some significance in history.
Proue said the borough Historic Preservation Commission wants its nomination of Pioneer Park to be “perfect and in great shape before it goes the federal level.”