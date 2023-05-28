If geese arriving at Creamer’s Field is a sign of spring then the opening of Pioneer Park is surely a sign of summer.

Throngs of families filled the park for opening day on Saturday, also dubbed Living History Day. Vendors throughout the park, especially at Gold Rush Town, dressed in their finest pioneer fashion and welcomed visitors to the new season.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.

Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.