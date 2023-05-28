If geese arriving at Creamer’s Field is a sign of spring then the opening of Pioneer Park is surely a sign of summer.
Throngs of families filled the park for opening day on Saturday, also dubbed Living History Day. Vendors throughout the park, especially at Gold Rush Town, dressed in their finest pioneer fashion and welcomed visitors to the new season.
Every cabin is filled this year, and there are 10 new businesses, according to riverside superintendent Lee Williams. This season, cabin dwellers were encouraged to add a bit of their own personal touch to the historic buildings, so some cabins are a little more colorful than usual.
The 44-acre historical park known as Pioneer Park is a great place for families to enjoy a lovely summer day, with picnics and playgrounds, and of course, ice cream. There were bicyclists and strollers and lots of meanderers. Kids flocked to miniature golf and the carousel.
Alas, the train that normally provides rides around the perimeter of the park was not repaired in time for opening day. But the hope is that it will be ready sometime this season.
Outside the Pioneer Museum, the Pioneer Pickers entertained passersby with old-time music and vocals. The old-timers played everything from accordion and fiddle to a washtub bass.
When operations manager Michael Hubert opened doors of the Pioneer Air Museum, he was shocked to see a long line of visitors waiting to enter. The non-profit that preserves Alaska aviation history cleaned up and organized the museum extensively before Saturday’s opening.
According to Hubert, some exhibits — like the Huey helicopter — will be leaving and Alaska aircraft will be added instead. This is in keeping with the museum’s mission statement, which covers the history of aviation in Alaska from World War II to the 1950s. That helicopter, from the Vietnam War, has been in the museum since 1992. The helicopter will now be taken over by the Alaska Air National Guard and probably headed to a museum in Wasilla.
On the boardwalk of Gold Rush Town, a small crowd gathered around Sean Li’s collection of reptiles, including ball pythons, geckos, turtles and more. She announced feeding time was approaching and pulled out a container filled with white mice.
This took a nearby youngster by surprise.
“That’s so mean,” he said, in great despair.
“It’s the circle of life,” his father replied.
Meanwhile, Elliot Mueller of Wisconsin held a ball python named Cinnamon in his lap.
“I never thought this is what I would see in Alaska,” he said.
Community Appreciation Day is today. The first 100 families at noon will receive a free cooler bag filled with Pioneer Park swag. Visitors can enjoy free mini-gold, free carousel and free face painting.
On Monday, a special Memorial Day celebration will be held to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Visitors are invited to Chalk the Park beginning at 2 p.m. and compete for prizes in adult, teen, tween and kids divisions. Adults are invited to the beer garden at Alaska Salmon Bake, noon to 4 p.m.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com.
Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.