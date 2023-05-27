Pioneer Park Entrance

Pioneer Park is home to many museums and vendors in the summer.

Pioneer Park launches its 57th annual Memorial Day Weekend starting today with a splash of events to engage community members.

Admission to the 44-acre historical theme park formerly known as Alaskaland is free itself, though some museums and activities charge a nominal fee. Pioneer Park is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day.

