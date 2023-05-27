Pioneer Park launches its 57th annual Memorial Day Weekend starting today with a splash of events to engage community members.
Admission to the 44-acre historical theme park formerly known as Alaskaland is free itself, though some museums and activities charge a nominal fee. Pioneer Park is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day.
Today’s themed opening, “Living History Day,” will grant free admission to all museums. It will also provide that extra “step back into history” with demonstrations in gold panning, trapping, historical readings, folk music and a historical dress costume contest.
Live music will be performed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. all three days.
Sunday’s Appreciation Day theme provides swag bags to the first 100 families entering the gates, along with free train and carousel rides, free face painting and mini-golf activities.
The Alaska Salmon Bake started its summer season on May 21 and will be open through Labor Day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Palace Theatre will also continue to offer nightly shows at 8:15 p.m.
Monday will be reserved for a somber Memorial Day ceremony starting at noon.
The ceremony will honor U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Clarkson, who died March 16, 2010, while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division band will play music starting at 11:30 a.m. The welcome ceremony starts at noon with the National Anthem.
This year’s ceremony speakers include FNSB Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes, Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Aaron Lojewski, Fort Wainwright Deputy Commander for Support Col. Stephen Phillips, and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan.
FNSB Parks and Recreation honors and remembers a service member who either came from the borough or served in one of the Interior’s military installations.
Clarkson, an Army Ranger and team leader with A Company 2nd Ranger Battalion stationed out of Fort Lewis, Washington, was a Fairbanksan who enlisted in February 2006. He died at the age of 23 in Landstuhl, Germany, as a result of wounds sustained during combat operations in Farah Province of Afghanistan. He had previously served three tours in Iraq.
The remembrance ceremony includes a planting of poppies, a reading of John McCrae’s “In Flanders Field,” a playing of Taps, followed by closing remarks.
