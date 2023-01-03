Note: In 2022 we had to add extra digits to make local phone calls, the legislature went into extra sessions, elections fill the newspaper pages, and the gas line is still in question. We sure have come a long way since those pipeline days, and thankfully we are still making news that will be remembered and treasured by future residents of our fair city. This retrospective History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.