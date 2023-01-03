Old cartoon spoofs local water supply

Fox Water Worm Cartoon taken from the May 13, 1976 edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

At the close of the year 1976 the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner published an entertaining summation of that year in Fairbanks. That was during the close of the pipeline, there were elections and many other interesting items, some of which are similar to what we experience today.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner December 31, 1976

Note: In 2022 we had to add extra digits to make local phone calls, the legislature went into extra sessions, elections fill the newspaper pages, and the gas line is still in question. We sure have come a long way since those pipeline days, and thankfully we are still making news that will be remembered and treasured by future residents of our fair city. This retrospective History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.