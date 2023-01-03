At the close of the year 1976 the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner published an entertaining summation of that year in Fairbanks. That was during the close of the pipeline, there were elections and many other interesting items, some of which are similar to what we experience today.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner December 31, 1976
Worms in water, saps with traps... They were REAL news of 1976
Never mind how many times Alyeska and the various labor unions building the oil pipeline have been in squabbles that threatened to shut down the construction project this past year.
Never mind the predictions, claims and counter claims about what will happen to Fairbanks’s economy with the end of the oil pipeline boom and the beginning of the gas line still in question.
Never mind.
This is a story about the REAL news of the year, about the quirks, follies and fabulousities that fill those little corners of newspaper pages when the doings of the President and the city council don’t hog all the space.
Like Golden Valley’s beloved surcharge, which drove one irate customer to threaten to starve herself to death on the electric company’s doorstep last April.
Or like the flap over whether the city council’s meeting chamber meets the fire code. Once councilman said it didn’t. The building’s owner said it did, too. The city manager said maybe it didn’t, but the violations were no more serious than in many other buildings around town.
And of course, the legislature was in session.
January, February, and March got the new year off to a slow start. If it hadn’t been for “The Great Wolf Hunt Controversy,” avid readers of the REAL news would have had to settle for the saga of choosing the next President of the United States, pale fare indeed compared to what happened in April when Fairbanks firemen were called to extinguish a blaze in a downtown saloon.
A knot of paying customers jammed the doorway when firemen were on their way in, and after they had done their work, the same customers and a sizeable number of onlookers outside would hardly let the firemen back out.
“We had to fight our way in and when we were done, we had to fight our way back out again,” said one firefighter.
Another piece of REAL news that month involved the saps who planted steel traps in Creamer’s Field, a preserve for migrating ducks.
And of course, the legislature was in session.
If the year got off to a slow start, the month of May certainly made up for it. In fact, May probably deserves the title of “Month of the Year.”
At the beginning came the city fathers’ discovery that they were mysteriously losing a million gallons of water a day from the municipal water system. This at a time when there was concern about perhaps having to ration water over the summer. Some of the lost water eventually was accounted for, but a lot of it wasn’t.
Close on the heels of that escapade came the discovery of worms in the Fox spring, from which many residents get their drinking water. It was one thing to read of high arsenic levels in some of the private wells in Ester, but worms at Fox? That was getting serious.
The scientists studied samples of worms that people brought them, and then pronounced them harmless (the worms). The state said it would try to clean the plumbing at the spring. Meanwhile, some oldtimers just shrugged and said there’d always been worms in the Fox water. They just get re-discovered every few years.
Then came the sad story of the Texan who had come to build the biggest worm of all. He woke up in a motel room one morning to find he’d lost his camera and $700 had been stolen from him, he told a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce into which he happened to wander.
“I got connected with some of your little ladies up here,” he declared with startling candor.
And of course, the legislature was in session.
When someone finally writes the history of the Fairbanks area, June of 1976 surely will go down as the pivot when the old Fairbanks ended and the new one began.
That’s when phone company customers had to begin dialing all seven digits to make a local call. Previously the last five had sufficed and when the new system began, many people had to look in the phone book just to find out what the first two digits were in their official numbers. The phone company called it progress but lots of people swear the place will never be the same again.
Of course, when the legislature adjourned on the first of June some people had the same comment.
It was also in June that the eternal lesson about canoeing on the Chatanika when it is in flood was re-taught. The canoe looked as if a pipe truck had run over it. The survivors looked somewhat better.
In July Don Nelson the boss at KJNP Radio in North Pole found more than his usual reasons for being thankful. Some folks made off with two sections of antenna he was planning to use for his FM station.
A little while later an anonymous tipster told him where the equipment was, and he recovered it. In fact, he found three sections of antenna when he originally missed only two. The sections each weighed 100 pounds and were 20 feet long.
July was also the month a pipeline worker from Tennessee was charged with injuring a bear. According to a coworker, he threw a hammer at it and the beast limped away.
And that was the month the city councilmen decided to take on the bar owners on Two Street in a squabble that stretched into August. Things were getting rowdier than usual there and the councilmen decided to quiet them down.
They banned parking in front of some of the saloons and then rescinded the action a little while later. They talked of closing the downtown bars earlier and they met with the owners and other merchants. At last report, the onset of cold weather appeared to have accomplished what the council did not.
August, September, and October were tough times for the REAL news. The politicians took up almost all the space. Still there were some bright spots for those who really looked.
For example, who can forget “The Great Pickle Crisis” that nearly befell the Tanana Valley Fair. The community college planned to sell pickles as a fund-raising project at the fair, but through one difficulty and another the pickles had not arrived by the time the show started.
Finally, they did arrive, though, and one of the people involved was heard to remark that she looked forward to selling the pickles “with great relish.”
In September Fairbanks was in the grip of a “crisis in law enforcement,” the governor announced. And local denials to the contrary notwithstanding, he must have been right. He was seen leaving town quickly afterward.
As soon as the last election was over in early November, the REAL news perked right up again.
The competition was rugged, but perhaps the highlight of the month was supplied by a phone company employee who got into a tiff with a local bartender. The employee went straight to the phone building, taunted the barkeep over the telephone and then cut off service to the establishment. A disgruntled superior was rousted out of bed to make amends.
There have been some good examples of the REAL news in December but since the month is completed, it would hardly be fair to note them publicly yet.
After all, the REAL news can’t be tailored to fit the vagaries of newspaper publishing deadlines. It just happens when it happens.