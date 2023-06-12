The Pioneer Air Museum, housed under the Golden Dome in Pioneer Park, plans to make some changes to its exhibits, including the removal of an iconic Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois Huey helicopter.
Michael Hubert, collections and operations manager, said the museum needs the space to add stuff in the already packed museum.
“Our mission is to incorporate Interior Alaska aviation from World War II to the 1950s,” Hubert said during a tour of the building.
The museum opened its doors in 1992 in the then-Alaskaland to display Alaska’s aeronautical history gathered by members of the Interior and Arctic Alaska Aeronautical Foundation. Today the museum features exhibits on America’s Lend-Lease Act, which provided military aircraft to Russia during World War II, several aircraft, and celebrated the exploits of aviator Carl Ben Eielson.
A step into the museum sweeps a visitor back into the early years of aviation and its impact on Interior Alaska. But it’s also overflowing — literally — with items the museum wants to display but can’t due to space limitations.
“We have to make room to bring other objects and other plans,” Hubert said.
That means a few things will be removed from the dome-shaped building, including the helicopter.
“The Huey will be leaving and going to the Alaska National Guard,” Hubert said. “The Guard is currently working on a way to create a stand for it.”
The Huey will need to be partially disassembled in order to removed from the building through a roll-up shop door. Hubert said the helicopter wasn’t originally the museum’s in the first place, but an exhibit on loan from the U.S. Army since 1993.
He said the museum had several offers to take the helicopter off its hands, but most seemed interested in parting it out, which clashed with an agreement on anything in its care remaining in Alaska and intact.
“We want to keep something that is flown in Alaska in Alaska,” Hubert said. “So it took us about three months to find someone who could take it.”
Two other aircraft will leave the exhibit at a later date.
In the mean time, the museum has made some changes to its display exhibits after it secured display cases from the Museum of the North. The new cases replaced previous ones and allowed the museum to display more programs from its Lend-Lease Act collection.
“You’ll see new artifacts and new uniforms that we weren’t able to put out before,” Hubert said. “It includes a uniform that was part of the cold-weather testing.”
Museum staff and volunteers have done its best to re-arrange space and displays, but it’s still a tight fit. And many of its collections are carefully hidden away boxed up.
“I have cases and cases of stuff we can show people but it’s hidden behind other cases,” Hubert said.
Hubert said the museum is slowly restoring a 1929 Swallowtail bi-plane, but it’s going slowly because of limited of space.
The Air Museum must navigate other possible turbulent currents, however, including finances and a new lease arrangement with the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
New lease
The Assembly approved a new four-year lease (with options to renew) at its April 27 meeting which requires the museum to take on full responsibility for the Golden Dome maintenance.
The new lease brings the arrangement in line with other borough contracts, said Daniel Welch, the borough’s natural resources development manager, at the April 27 meeting.
“A couple years back there was the need to renew prior the lease,” Welch told the Assembly. “Like other nonprofits in Pioneer Park, we would like the lease to reflect those same obligations required.”
Under a previous lease, the museum provided a $100 nominal rent and 10% of its gross receipt sales to pay for utilities. A new lease removes the 10% concession royalty.
“We would get 10% of a ticket sale and we would be on the hook for maintaining some of that facility,” Welch said. “We were getting less than what the maintenance costs were.”
Welch noted there are “likely larger issues within the Golden Dome’s, which may not happen any time soon, in which it becomes unsafe to be within, the lease would indicate they would have to stop using it because it’s a danger to themselves and the public.”
Welch noted the new lease wouldn’t “require the museum to replace an entire roof.” The museum would be responsible for things like doors and other everyday maintenance items.
“If that happens, we would have to revisit the lease if that roof becomes nonoperational,” Welch said.
Parks and Recreation Riverside Director Lee Williams told the Assembly noted heating fuel costs range between $12,000 and $15,000; electricity is estimated to be $10,000 a year.
Welch and Williams both noted the borough has been speaking with the Air Museum foundation for two years on the new lease.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson spoke about the building’s geodesic roof and its costs. Welch said the borough cannot promise it will be able to fund replacement of a full roof because of its costs.
“We just can’t put ourselves in that position to promise something when we don’t know what the costs are,” Welch said. Instead, a new Golden Dome roof would need to be nominated on the Capital Improvement Program and its funding approved by Assembly.
Mayor Bryce Ward said the roof’s issues has to do with leaks, which can be a challenge with a geodesic design because it has several pieces and seams.
“The building as we know it is sound and safe,” Ward said.
Welch told the Assembly that borough staff explained the terms and associated costs and “was assured they are capable of handling it based on the amounts in their funds.”
But Hubert notes the new lease agreement means additional costs for the museum.
Hubert said the museum staff and volunteers already conduct maintenance, such as patching floors and replacing carpet where it can because of the space.
“The biggest thing here in the building is that we have leaks,” Hubert said. “We had 42 leaks last year and so far 13 leaks with the last rain … the problem is you never know where they’re going to come out at.”
If the borough opts to replace the roof, it would need to remove its entire collection.
But the conditions of a new lease — oil and electricity costs — are concerning, Hubert said.
“We’re a nonprofit here and charge for admissions because we have to keep lights on,” Hubert said. “The lease will burden us with new financial responsibilities.”
The Covid-19 pandemic essentially shut them down for two seasons, causing a blow to a margin-thin revenue.
“Hopefully this summer will be better, but due to Covid we had to close down and were very limited,” Hubert said. “But if we don’t have a good turn out this summer, we could be looking at shutting the door permanently.”
After that, he said, would be a challenge given the difficulty in finding storage for its collection.
Hubert said the museum, which operates Wednesday to Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, needs more visitors.
“What we try to do is get a 100 people come through a day, but that doesn’t always happen,” Hubert said. Over a seven-day period starting on Memorial Day weekend, Hubert said 511 people came through.
“It makes things hard when you have 100 people come through one day and then 21 people the next day,” Hubert said.
Hubert said the museum is exploring ways to increase its participation in the community. It participated in the University of Alaska Fairbanks Community and Technical College “Air Day” event on May 20 and will be present at an upcoming fly-in to the Nenana Municipal Airport in July.
The museum has engaged with different media outlets, used social media and participated in Pioneer Park events to entice visitors. It’s planning a senior citizen ‘recurring education’ tour in the fall and winter. Over the past winter, Hubert said he provided tours to homeschool groups and grade schools.
“We need people to come in, otherwise lights and doors shut,” Hubert said. “I’d hate to see all this history just vanish or be boxed up.”
Some of the borough elected officials, at the April 27 meeting, have some faith the museum will be able to accomplish things.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg noted while many of the museum’s directors and volunteers are “greying out,” they remain dedicated.
“These guys are committed, love getting their knuckles dirty and is a labor of love,” Guttenberg said. “I hope this works out for everybody.”
Ward, the borough mayor, said the elimination of a 10% gross sale provision, the museum can be more creative.
“If they can re-imagine their business plan, it can certainly be to the benefit of their organization,” Ward said.