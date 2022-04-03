Maj. Rudolph Anderson Jr., 1927-1962, is not a household name but he’s someone worth remembering and Karen Melin, chief administrator for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, wants to protect his legacy.
The U.S. Air Force pilot was the only American killed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. A school on Eielson Air Force Base that bears his name is closing due to declining enrollment. Melin proposes to add Anderson’s name to another school on the air base. The Board of Education will review a report and discuss the school renaming proposal at its next regular meeting on Tuesday.
“With the closing of Anderson Elementary school and the students from Anderson moving into the Crawford Elementary School community, I feel it is important to preserve the contribution Major Rudolph Anderson Jr. made by making the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country by renaming Crawford Elementary School to Anderson Crawford Elementary School,” Melin wrote in a March 31 memorandum to the Board of Education.
Crawford Elementary School also is named after a famous person, Lt. Col. Robert MacArthur Crawford, 1899-1961, an adventurer and composer of what is now the official U.S. Air Force anthem after winning a song contest in 1938. He lived in Fairbanks as a child.
Anderson is recognized by his hometown with a memorial in Greenville, South Carolina.
According to the South Carolina Aviation Association and history.com, Anderson joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and graduated from flight school in 1953 after earning a degree in textile engineering from Clemson Agricultural College and working briefly in textile manufacturing.
The pilot cemented his place in history on Oct. 27, 1962, when leaders of the U.S. and the Soviet Union were engaged in a tense, 13-day political and military standoff.
Years earlier, when Anderson was assigned to the 15th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, based at Kimpo, Korea, he flew an RF-86 over territories of the Soviet Union and China, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross with two bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.
As tension escalated between the Soviet Union and the U.S., multiple pilots flew reconnaissance missions showing Soviet missile sites 90 miles from the U.S. mainland.
Anderson volunteered for the mission after another pilot who flew the mission two days earlier was fired upon and flights were halted for a day.
The aircraft deployed on the missions was a top secret unarmed high-altitude U-2 spy plane.
On the day of Anderson’s flight, “as the Soviet military tracked the intruding aircraft, their concern mounted that the pilot was photographing secret locations of tactical nuclear weapons positioned near America’s Guantanamo Bay Naval Base,” reads an article titled “How the Death of a U.S. Air Force Pilot Prevented a Nuclear War,” published by history.com.
Soviet Lt. Gen. Stepan Grechko reportedly made the order to fire on Anderson.
“Two surface-to-air missiles rocketed into the sky near the eastern port city of Banes. One exploded near the U-2. Shrapnel pierced the cockpit along with Anderson’s pressurized flight suit and helmet, likely killing him instantly. The U-2 plunged 72,000 feet to the tropical island below,” the history.com article reads.
Other sources say three rockets were fired.
President John F. Kennedy was advised to retaliate but instead, suspecting the order to fire on the spy plane did not come from high on up, he made a warning to Premier Nikita Khrushchev that the U.S. would retaliate if the Soviet missile sites were not removed. The two world powers struck a diplomatic compromise.
“The tensest moments of the Cuban Missile Crisis had ended, with Major Anderson the only combat casualty in a standoff that had the real possibility of killing millions,” according to history.com.
The pilot left behind a pregnant wife and two sons. He became the first-ever recipient of the Air Force Cross, the highest designation short of the Medal of Honor. He also earned the Purple Heart and the Cheney Award.
A piece of the spy plane piloted by Anderson is reportedly on display at the Museum of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba.
Crawford was born in Dawson City, Yukon territory. The family moved to Fairbanks in 1905.
He later served in the Army Air Forces during World War II as a pilot in the Air Transport Command.
According to the Fairbanks North Star School District website, he composed the official U.S. Air Force song, “The US Air Force,” better known as “Off We Go, Into the Wild Blue Yonder,” the song’s first line.
According to the Discography of American Historical Recordings, the song became the Air Force anthem after Crawford won a magazine-sponsored contest in 1938, beating 756 other submissions.
The song was introduced at the Cleveland Air Races on Sept. 2, 1939, with Crawford, who became known as “The Flying Baritone” for his singing voice and his love of flying, belting out the first public rendition.
In 1947, Crawford joined the University of Miami’s music faculty where he remained for 10 years before leaving to focus on composing.
He died 14 years later at the age of 61. His obituary was published in the New York Times.