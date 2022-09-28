A former Fairbanks resident has been fighting to keep the state from taking his aircraft after a misdemeanor bootlegging conviction nine years ago.
A new 33-page court opinion issued on Friday remanded the case back to Fairbanks District Court.
“How much longer can this go on?” said Robert John, the attorney for Ken Jouppi, a 79-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran who has since moved to Idaho.
Jouppi was the pilot and owner of Ken Air LLC, based in Fairbanks. He was convicted of a misdemeanor in 2013 for almost allowing the transport of alcohol into a dry village. He overlooked a six-pack of beer that was in a passenger’s grocery bags, according to his lawyer.
Jouppi is contesting the government’s claim on his aircraft as excessive. Alaska judges have gone back and forth about the appropriateness of the forfeiture of the Cessna 206. John said the case is likely to wind up before the Alaska Supreme Court.
Alaska’s forfeiture law allows planes used to import alcohol into local-option dry communities to be confiscated. Jouppi’s attorney has argued that no importing took place because the aircraft was stopped before it left the Fairbanks International Airport.
The whole thing started on April 3, 2012. A woman was en route to Beaver from Fairbanks. She was smuggling cans of Budweiser and Bud Light in her belongings, totaling 9 gallons. Alcohol is banned in Beaver. A six pack was visible; the rest of the alcohol was not.
Alaska State Troopers had reportedly been watching Jouppi for awhile. They said at his trial that he was the air carrier of choice for bootleggers.
On that April day, authorities observed Jouppi help the woman load her things into the aircraft. Prepared with a search warrant, troopers stopped the plane before it departed.
The case went to trial, Jouppi was convicted, and the punishment at his sentencing was three days in jail and a $1,500 fine — the same punishment as the woman doing the smuggling and also similar to the penalty for a first-time drunken driver. Ken Air LLC was sentenced to an additional $1,500 fine.
District Court Judge Patrick Hammer said the plane, reportedly valued at $95,000, should be confiscated to send a message to other aircraft operators.
Jouppi had 33 letters of support from friends and family. At his sentencing, he spoke about the difficulty of upholding the state’s alcohol laws while also respecting passengers’ privacy. Judge Hammer changed his mind about the forfeiture. State prosecutors appealed.
The state had seized the plane from Jouppi during the investigation and later returned it pending the outcome of the case.
Grace Lee is a spokeswoman for the Alaska Department of Law.
"Part of our job is to defend the constitutionality of the statutes enacted by the Legislature," Lee wrote in an email. "Alaska has a great deal of alcohol-related crime, including in dry communities. Enforcement of the laws—including forfeiture laws—is a way to try to reduce or prevent such crime. We continue to seek forfeiture because the Legislature has mandated forfeiture for all planes used to commit this offense, and enforcement should be consistent regardless of the value of the plane."
The newest opinion in the case is from the Alaska Court of Appeals, which is calling on the lower court “to determine whether the forfeiture of Jouppi’s airplane constitutes an excessive fine — and, if so, whether a partial forfeiture should be ordered,” the ruling reads.
The case had landed with the Court of Appeals after Jouppi won in a lower court ruling stating that the forfeiture was unconstitutionally excessive and “grossly disproportional to the gravity of the offense.”
The value of the plane was nine and a half times the maximum fine that could be imposed on Jouppi. The court reasoned that Jouppi’s crime was “not nearly as egregious as other conduct that could result in mandatory forfeiture of a plane under the applicable statutes.”
In an 84-page dissent, David Mannheimer, a senior judge with the Court of Appeals, discussed the importance of forfeiture as a tool of law enforcement and called for the government to take possession of the plane.
“Historically, the forfeiture of these vessels and airplanes has been the most onerous financial penalty that can be imposed for these crimes — a financial penalty that is generally far more severe than the fines that could be imposed for the same violations,” Mannheimer’s opinion reads. “Indeed, this court has expressly recognized that these forfeitures are an important component of our state’s anti-smuggling and anti-poaching laws — precisely because these forfeitures are generally a much greater penalty than the fines that might be imposed.”
Attempts to reach Jouppi were unsuccessful.