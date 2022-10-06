A Cessna 185 flipped over Wednesday while taxiing at Chena Marina Airstrip, killing the pilot inside.
Jerald Stansel, 75, of Fairbanks, was pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after emergency crews removed him from the flipped plane. Stansel was the owner of Alaska Fish and Trails Unlimited, a concessions and outdoor/wildlife tour business that provides guided and unguided backpacking trips in the Brooks Range.
Johnny Olson, a mechanic and pilot, was working with a piece of aircraft equipment at the marina when he heard a noise Wednesday afternoon — the sound of a float plane flipping over in the water across the float pond, he said. He immediately dove in the float pond in an attempt to save the pilot.
"I swam out as far as I could swim, but it was too cold," Olson said. "By the time I got back to shore, I couldn't even really move my arms." Olson said he swims almost every day, but "when it's too cold, it's dangerous."
A bystander called 911 at 4:07 p.m.
Olson said an Alaska State Trooper who is a pilot for the Department of Fish and Game happened to be at the marina at the time of the accident. The trooper told Olson to get a Zoom Boom, an industrial truck similar to a fork lift, that was about a mile away from the pond. "These guys must have thought I was crazy," Olson said. "I'm running up, soaking wet, with no shoes on, yelling 'There's an airplane upside down.' Those guys roared out of there throwing tools over their shoulder."
Olson said he even lost his wallet and cell phone on the runway in the middle of the urgent scene.
Olson recounted that Mark Hasner and another man untied the ropes of a second float plane and paddled it out to the flipped plane. By the time Olson arrived with the Zoom Boom, Hasner was pulling the aircraft toward the shore with a rope, and first responders had arrived.
A Chena Goldstream Fire Department crew helped bystanders and troopers use a piece of heavy equipment to drag the plane onto the bank, Chief Deputy Keith Berrian said.
"I've been in emergency services for 30 years, and this was my first time dealing with a plane in the water," he said.
Emergency crews removed the pilot, who was the sole occupant, at 4:36 p.m., Berrian said.
Olson said the pilot was pale and unresponsive.
The Airport Police and Fire Department and Alaska State Troopers responded as well.
“We often are called to support other law enforcement in the area. Yesterday’s incident was a joint and collaborative effort which we were proud to assist with,” Melissa Stepovich said.
The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Olson said the state trooper "was cool as a cucumber" and "did a good job of directing everybody." He said Hasner and the trooper did everything they could to reach the pilot.
