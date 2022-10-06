Fatal plane accident

A pilot died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, after his floatplane flipped during takeoff, submerging the cockpit underwater. 

 Photo courtesy Johnny Olson

A Cessna 185 flipped over Wednesday while taxiing at Chena Marina Airstrip, killing the pilot inside.

Jerald Stansel, 75, of Fairbanks, was pronounced dead at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital after emergency crews removed him from the flipped plane. Stansel was the owner of Alaska Fish and Trails Unlimited, a concessions and outdoor/wildlife tour business that provides guided and unguided backpacking trips in the Brooks Range.

