Pike’s Watefront Lodge will soon open a new feature dedicated to educating visitors and residents about an Interior Alaska winter staple on a year-round basis.
The Aurora Discovery Institute is a little building near the hotel’s main building which overlooks the Chena River. A seven-foot illuminated globe dominates the single room, turning constantly on a 23-angle axis to mimic the Earth’s tilt toward the sun.
The globe is modeled on NASA photographs taken of the Earth. Specks of light representing the world’s cities cover the model Earth, shining when it rotates to the “night side.” Miniature auroras swirl in greens, reds and purples at top and bottom of the rotating orbs. A dark light simulates the night and a normal light acts as the sun.
“There is nothing else like it in Fairbanks,” said Liz Griswold, Pike’s general manager. She added the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute has plenty of material available “but there’s nothing there to really capture the sight of the aurora.”
Hotel owner Jay Ramras set up the idea to help educate visitors on the Aurora Borealis and the Aurora Australis.
“I was born and raised in Fairbanks and I’ve been exposed to the aurora my whole life,” Ramras said. “But it’s very hard for non-scientists to explain the natural phenomenon to the tourist.”
The room features a 30-minute short film created by the Geophysical Institute explaining both the aurora’s scientific elements and its important role in Alaska Native mythology.
“We wanted to pay respect to the Native Alaska cultural significance,” he said.
Ramras said the exhibit provides a perfect opportunity for people who might miss out on catching the aurora during a visit to Fairbanks.
“The aurora comes out mostly between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., but there’s 20 hours in the day where it’s visible, we wanted to give something for people to do while they were not out chasing the aurora,” Ramras said.
The new feature is part of a larger $1 million investment expanding the hotel’s recreational amenities, according to Ramras.
Originally planned as a warming hut for Pike’s sled hill, the building that houses the Aurora Institute changed roles after Ramras came up with the concept in the middle of the night early last year.
“We got the notion to provide 3D interpretation of the aurora,” Ramras said. “I was googling earth and globe shapes and I found out about the artist Eric Morris.”
Morris is the designer & creator of Orbis EarthBalls, a Washington state-based company that makes photorealistic world globes depicting the Earth as it appears from space. Morris is known for creating 3-D globes for the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City and for the United Nations.
Ramras contacted and eventually commissioned Morris, who created the aurora globe using 12 ribbons of canvas covered with fluorescent paint. The ribbons were stitched together in Seattle and shipped to Fairbanks, and Morris and a team of electricians installed the display last month.
The globe will be surrounded by iPads to provide visitors with an interactive experience. The globe itself will be surrounded by glass to protect it from damage.
Ramras said the model serves two purposes: a simple observation tool and something more in-depth.
“If you want to see where the aurora falls north and south, you can have that experience, but if you want to have a deeper experience with how the solar system can create the aurora, that’s also possible,” Ramras said. “I had hoped it might hold attention one to two minutes with a first visit but I find I can sit up there 30 minutes and it’s quite pleasant.”
He compared the experience to the Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum at the Wedgewood Resort.
“If you want a place to look at antique cars, it’s an option, but the auto museum also serves as a place to look at technology and what we were doing 100 years ago, and its deeper context about automotive history in the Interior,” Ramras said.
Ramras said the Aurora Institute will be free. Pike’s will monetize it “by being a more attractive hotel someone can stay.”
Ramras noted that aurora and winter tourism has exploded over the last few years thanks to Explore Fairbanks’ marketing efforts.
“We are anticipating more demand for aurora tourism over the next 10 years,” Ramras said.
Educational
component
Ramras said the initial concept was to provide an additional amenity for tourists, but the Aurora Discovery Institute’s mission has evolved into something more.
“We’re working with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to provide it as an educational tool,” Ramras said. “It’s certainly got a Discovery Channel element to it.”
School district officials agree, including Chief School Administrator Karen Melin and Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning.
Beam, whom Pike’s has been working directly with to coordinate educational opportunities, called the Aurora Discovery Institute unique.
“The Aurora Institute is going to be a tremendous resource for our teachers and students,” Beam said. “Students in Fairbanks will have an opportunity for a learning experience that no other students in the nation would have.”
Melin said it’s another example of community partnerships.
“They will offer field trips for students to come learn and explore a phenomenon we enjoy and experience in our own backyard,” Melin said.
Once all the pieces are in place, Beam said students will be able to take field trips and engage in learning activities.
“This is a powerful example of place-based learning, where students are able to immerse themselves in their local landscape, culture, and heritage,” Beam said. “Our students will have an incredible opportunity to learn about and have pride in the city and state where they live.”