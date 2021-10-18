Pete Pinney, who has lived and worked in Fairbanks for about four decades, was recently named interim director of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension. The appointment allows Pinney to continue to give back to the community by connecting Alaskans with resources.
Pinney has devoted his entire career to public service in Fairbanks. “It was the most productive thing I could’ve done with my life,” he said. Most recently the acting director of the Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension, Pinney is the principal administrative officer of UAF’s Agriculture and Forestry Experiment Station, Cooperative Extension Service and the Mining and Petroleum Training Service.
Originally from Southern California, Pinney moved to Alaska in 1974 to attend college in Anchorage. He explained that, as a desert kid who had never even seen snow, he was always intrigued by and drawn to Alaska.
“What an interesting place,” he said of the state.
After spending a few years in Anchorage, he moved to Fairbanks in the late 1970s to drive a bus for a tour company. With the move, Pinney moved from “the hottest place in the United States to the coldest place,” he laughed.
Pinney finished college at the University of Hawaii through an exchange program the university used to have with the University of Hawaii. After graduation, Pinney returned to Fairbanks for graduate school, earning a Master’s Degree in English from UAF. While attending school, Pinney began to work for Tanana Valley Community College as a payroll clerk. After obtaining his Master’s, Pinney was hired on as an English teacher. He then transitioned from teaching to administrative positions. Pinney was appointed to the associate dean of the College of Rural and Community Development in 2005.
A few years later, Pinney became interim director for UAF’s Cooperative Extension Service and, about a year later, was named interim vice provost of outreach. Pinney returned to the College of Rural and Community Development in 2008 as vice chancellor of Rural, Community, and Native Education, where he worked until his retirement in 2017.
When the Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension announced that it was looking for a director, Pinney became involved in the search. They were unable to find someone who was a good fit for the job, so Pinney came out of retirement. He explained that the position fits with his background and professional goals.
“Community college has been my life,” Pinney said.
His interest in helping others began at a young age. Pinny explained that he grew up with privilege, and wanted to make sure that others had access to the same resources that he did. Whether this be through teaching and the “satisfying feeling” that comes when a student has a realization about material, or by showing students a path to opportunity they didn’t know existed, connecting people to resources “is what I do,” Pinney said. “That really gets me going,” he added.
As the director of the Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension, Pinney is able to provide Alaskans, particularly those in rural communities, with opportunities. He explained that the institute is the center of research and community engagement, meaning that they collect data and apply it to people’s everyday lives. For example, through the Cooperative Extension Service’s 4-H program, participants learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and also gain “a strong sense of confidence.”
Pinney has given a lot to Fairbanks and said he continues to do so because of what the city has given him. In Alaska — and Fairbanks in particular — Pinney found his place.
“Fairbanks has always been my home,” he said.
Pinney attributes this to the diverse group of people and strong sense of community. Although Fairbanksans are all very different, “it all seems to work.”
Outside of his professional life, Pinney is involved in several different facets of the Fairbanks community. He is part of the North Star Community Foundation, which supports community projects as well as PFLAG, an LGBTQ+ organization. Pinney is also an avid runner and tries to participate in the Equinox Marathon each fall. A foot fracture weeks before the 2021 race sidelined him this year, but he has run the race numerous times in the past.
Pinney took up running in the mid-1990s after a health scare. “Instead of being a victim I decided I would be a survivor,” he said, and found that he really enjoyed the activity. “It’s a great way to process the world while doing something good for yourself,” Pinney said.
After Pinney suffered a brain injury in 2017 and had to relearn how to walk, the goal of finishing the 2018 Equinox Marathon in under six hours provided a “mental guide post” that helped him recover.
Now, Pinney is fully recovered and is ready to jump fully back into service.
“I feel fortunate to be part of such a great community and this is a great way to give back,” Pinney said of his new appointment.