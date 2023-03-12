Organics

The USDA Organic label generally signifies a product is made without synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, and that animals are raised according to certain standards.

 Steven Senne

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a two-day continuing education workshop for certified pesticide applicators, arborists and landscape professionals. It provides continuing education units for individuals to maintain their certification.

The Alaska Certified Pesticide Applicators Workshop will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15-16.