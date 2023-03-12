The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service is hosting a two-day continuing education workshop for certified pesticide applicators, arborists and landscape professionals. It provides continuing education units for individuals to maintain their certification.
The Alaska Certified Pesticide Applicators Workshop will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15-16.
On Wednesday, March 15, topics will focus on structural pest control. Register online at bit.ly/PSEPMarch15. On Thursday, March 16, the course will include presentations on outdoor integrated pest management for trees, shrubs and landscapes. Register at bit.ly/PSEPMarch16.
Participants may attend one or both days and can receive five continuing education credits per day from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation. The fee is $50 for each day. For more information, contact Phil Kaspari at pnkaspari@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Kaspari.