A long-time Alaskan who leads an investment fund focused on improving global nutrition through healthier foods will join the board that oversees Alaska’s Permanent Fund.
Gabrielle (Ellie) Rubenstein, co-founder and chief executive officer at Manna Tree, has been tapped by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to join the board of trustees. Her four-year term starts July 1.
“I chose Ellie Rubenstein for this position because she has a robust background in investment and business management, both professionally and through her education, and she is an Alaskan resident who would devote herself to the work of the board,” Dunleavy told the News-Miner.
Rubenstein — who was described by the governor as an angler, hunter and pilot — will replace banker William (Bill) Moran, who is retiring from the board after 16 years. Rubenstein told the News-Miner Wednesday that she looks forward to her role on the board and serving the people of Alaska.
“The Alaska Permanent Fund is a globally recognized sophisticated investor. I am humbled and honored to serve on the board. I look forward to getting to know the trustees and staff and working with them in service to the people of Alaska,” Rubenstein said.
Six-member board guides investment fund
At the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp., Rubenstein joins a six-member board that guides the state’s investment fund.
The Alaska Permanent Fund pays for most government services and delivers an annual dividend to every eligible Alaska resident, regardless of age.
Rep. Bart LeBon, who chairs the House Revenue Committee, noted the high standards by which trustees are measured.
“All trustees share, whether new to the APFC Board or seasoned veterans, the same fiduciary responsibility; protect the long term sustainability of the Fund while, at the same time, maximize its ongoing earnings potential,” LeBon said.
The role is “a very challenging balancing act but with a diversified money management approach, it can be done,” he said. “The financial history of the fund, which has been simply outstanding, shows that this balancing act can be consistently realized over the long term.”
Rubenstein has strong connections to Alaska, where she first moved in 2002. She is co-founder of Pt Holdings, an Arctic asset manager based in Anchorage. She holds an MBA from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University.
Rubenstein’s parents, David Rubenstein and Alice Rogoff, are well known in their respective industries.
Billionaire David Rubenstein is co-founder of the Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest global investment firms. Rogoff is the former owner of the Anchorage Daily News and the Alaska Dispatch. She helped to found the Alaska Natives Arts Foundation.
Changes at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
Dunleavy announced Rubenstein’s appointment a day after his office disclosed that Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige — another Permanent Fund trustee — was leaving her state job for retirement.
Feige is one of two Cabinet-level appointees by the governor. The governor did not announce a replacement, but his office said that he will make an appointment by June 30.
The trustee changes take place as the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. undergoes a transition.
Angela Rodell, the former executive director of the wealth fund, was fired in December 2021 by the board of trustees.
The move stunned some lawmakers because Rodell had led the Permanent Fund through historic growth.
“I very much respected the management capabilities of the former executive director and regret that the APFC Board felt compelled to take the action they did in removing her from her position; however, the culture of the organization is, in my view, very favorable and that it will keep its positive attitude moving forward,” LeBon said Wednesday.
In June, the fund’s investment chief also resigned for a job in the private sector after eight years at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
“The APFC enjoys a long history of sound financial management, a condition that is not likely to change as trustees or investment professionals change from time to time,” LeBon said.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. also is subject to oversight by the House Legislative Budget and Audit Committee.
That committee will soon undergo a leadership change, too. Rep. Natasha von Imhof, the committee chair, has said she will not seek reelection in 2022. Rep. Chris Tuck, the vice chair, announced last week that he will not seek another term in the Legislature.
The next meeting of the House Legislative Budget and Audit Committee is July 14 in Anchorage.
Period of market volatility
In 2022, the Alaska Permanent Fund has lost value as the stock market has entered a period of volatility.
The investment fund was valued at $83.4 billion on March 31, at the end of the first quarter of 2022. On Tuesday the value was $77 billion.
“Part of a sound financial management program is planning for economic volatility such as the market condition we are presently experiencing,” LeBon said.
“We will weather this financial storm through a balanced portfolio of financial assets based upon a diversified approach to asset allocation. That is how a public purpose endowment such as the Alaska Permanent Fund is structured to both survive and strive over the long term,” he said. “And in that regard, Alaska has managed its investment savings account very successfully.”