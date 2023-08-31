U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D- Alaska, is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to stop Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer, from acquiring Albertsons, which owns Safeway, for $24.7 billion.
“Alaska already has an incredibly concentrated grocery store market, and potential divestments of stores resulting from the merger would threaten both competition and basic food security in the state,” Peltola said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.
If the merger goes through, nearly all grocery stores in the Fairbanks North Star Borough would fall under the same ownership, with the exception of Costco and Walmart. Fred Meyer has two locations in Fairbanks, while Safeway has two Fairbanks locations and one in North Pole.
The merger could create a “near-monopolistic landscape,” in Alaska and result in higher cost of living, Peltola said in the letter.
There are 11 Fred Meyer locations and 12 Safeways in Alaska. Together they employ over 3,000 people in the state.
“This mega-merger would hurt all Alaskans, but especially the workers at potentially impacted stores,” Joelle Hall, president of the Alaska American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, said.
Retail employees at Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks voted to unionize in June 2023. Fred Meyer’s grocery, deli and liquor department employees are already represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1496, which also opposes the merger.
The proposed merger is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission.
If finalized, Kroger would absorb Albertsons and create a large grocery retail network encompassing nearly 5,000 stores and over 700,000 employees.
In a May interview with Bloomberg News, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the company was prepared to defend the merger in court if the FTC blocked it. McMullen said in addition that stores could be closed or sold off, while Albertsons disclosed in a FTC regulatory filing the two companies may be required to divest of as many as 650 sites.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter