U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D- Alaska, is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to stop Kroger, which owns Fred Meyer, from acquiring Albertsons, which owns Safeway, for $24.7 billion.

“Alaska already has an incredibly concentrated grocery store market, and potential divestments of stores resulting from the merger would threaten both competition and basic food security in the state,” Peltola said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

