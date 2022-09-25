Fairbanksans were invited to make a Peger Road pit stop at the Alaska Department of Transportation’s Northern Region headquarters Saturday as the summer road construction season nears completion and crews start prepping for winter.
DOT pulled out the stops, including a display of some of their heavy equipment, and sponsored $10 food truck vouchers for visitors.
“We really just wanted to tell Fairbanks thanks because we’ve had some pretty big projects this year,” said Danielle Tessen, DOT Northern Region’s spokesperson. “University Avenue has been going for a couple of years, and that’s actually completing this year.”
The state executed, oversaw or continued 27 projects in Fairbanks and North Pole for 2022, including work on the GARS project, the University Avenue rehabilitation and widening project, the Cushman Street bridge rehabilitation and repairs to the Mitchell Expressway overpass.
Closures were a normal staple, like past construction seasons, Tessen said, so the Peger Road pit stop event “is a way to thank the community and have them come meet us and our equipment operators.”
“It’s also an opportunity for the kids to climb up into the vehicles and equipment,” Tessen said.
Kyle Perry, a business representative for Public Employees Local 71, said there are dozens of positions open in the Northern Region. The region includes Fairbanks, Denali, Delta Junction, Tok, the Dalton region, Nome, Valdez and Cordova.
Local 71, the pit stop event co-sponsor, represents Alaska’s construction workers and equipment operators.
“We co-sponsored this event to shine a light on the construction in the community and also to provide recruitment resources for people who want a job working for the state doing good blue-collar work,” Perry said. He added it’s been a hard season due to continued labor shortage every sector in the state faces. “It’s making it difficult for the people who are working to get the job done without having to stretch the ranks thin.”
Residents also were able to get an idea of the 2023 summer season construction by looking at construction maps and informational graphs.
“Next season is going to be another big one,” Tessen said. “We did a lot on the GARS project to get it ready, but the driving configurations will remain the same through winter. Next year is when you are going to see a lot of the changes.”
The event served as a recruitment opportunity for open DOT positions, including equipment operators.
