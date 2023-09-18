Food trucks, heavy equipment and a good chance for conversation were all the hallmarks for an afternoon pit stop at the Alaska Department of Transportation headquarters on Peger Road on Saturday.
The second annual Peger Pit Stop featured an opportunity for community members to scope out (and children to climb on) some of DOT Northern Region’s heavy equipment, including graders, plows and side dumps, as well as meal vouchers for the food trucks and speak with DOT employees and project staff.
“As we wrap up construction season, we just wanted to take the opportunity to connect with the public and thank them for their patience,” said Kaitlin Williams, DOT Northern Region’s publication specialist.
Rolling out the maintenance and operations heavy equipment, she said, provided a chance for children to see what they are like and “learn about this construction field.”
Each of DOT’s contractor partners provided $500 donations, which went to $10 vouchers for food trucks.
DOT ended its construction with the wrap-up of two major projects in Fairbanks, including the Airport Way/Steese Expressway reconstruction, commonly referred to as the GARS project, as well as the University Avenue and Fifth Avenue reconstruction projects.
A few other projects, Williams noted, will be continued in part due to supply chain issues. One project includes the Aurora Drive bridge replacement over the Noyes Slough because an order of girders can’t come in.
Williams noted that DOT Northern Region has the equipment ready to tackle winter conditions in the Interior, but has been heavily recruiting for operators and other DOT staff.
“That’s our big challenge right now. We’re ready to go, we just need people to go out and plow the roads,” Williams said. We have a lot of vacancies for maintenance and snow removal operators.”
The Northern Region covers Interior operations from Denali to Tok, on the Dalton Highway. The Northern Region also includes the Glennallen and Valdez areas as well.
Kyle Perry, business representative for Alaska Public Employees Local 71, said DOT had more than 90 positions, both permanent full-time and seasonal, for the Northern Region across all fields.
Perry noted he joined DOT largely for benefits, paid time off and job stability, as well as a 40-hour work week, something he said isn’t a norm in the construction field.
“I was a plumber but I got tired of chasing the construction jobs, so I was looking for something more steady and I got my foot in with the state when the airport was looking for a plumber,” Perry said.
Perry called Saturday’s Peger Pit Stop event a great opportunity to share information.
“It’s also a great opportunity for people to get together and reflect on the construction projects throughout the year, while giving back to the community as a thank you for the difficulties they face around town over the past couple of years,” Perry said.
