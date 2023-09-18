Food trucks, heavy equipment and a good chance for conversation were all the hallmarks for an afternoon pit stop at the Alaska Department of Transportation headquarters on Peger Road on Saturday.

The second annual Peger Pit Stop featured an opportunity for community members to scope out (and children to climb on) some of DOT Northern Region’s heavy equipment, including graders, plows and side dumps, as well as meal vouchers for the food trucks and speak with DOT employees and project staff.

