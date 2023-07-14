A pedestrian who was crossing the street at Cushman Street Bridge and 1st Avenue was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Thursday morning, according a Fairbanks Police Department spokesperson.
Teal Soden, FPD’s public information officer, said a vehicle was traveling in the northbound lane on Cushman when the driver “hit someone that was crossing the street at 1st Avenue.”
Emergency responders, including the Fairbanks Fire Department fire engines and ambulance responded to the scene along with police officers. Officers briefly closed down traffic from the bridge to 2nd Avenue while EMTs loaded the victim into an ambulance for transport to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“The accident in currently under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Soden said. Soden added witnesses who have not spoken to police officers should contact Officer Jennifer Mathna to provide information.