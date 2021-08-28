Plans are underway to lay an asphalt path along Wien Lake Road in front of the Fairbanks International Airport next summer to link people on foot and on bicycles to the terminals from Airport Way and from the neighborhood across the street from the airport.
It’s one of multiple projects in the works aimed at making the airport area more accessible to people on foot and on two wheels, according to transportation planners.
“It’s a small project but it will have a very large impact,” said Donald Galligan, transportation planner for the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Construction of the path is anticipated to cost about $850,000. The project, along with a separate larger project to construct pedestrian paths along Dale Road and Hoselton Road, will connect the airport area to a broader network of walking and biking paths around the city of Fairbanks and beyond.
“It’s the highest-scoring (pedestrian) project we have right now,” said Jackson Fox, executive director of Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning, known as fast FAST Planning.
The borough Planning Commission approved the Airport Way West Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements project in a unanimous vote Tuesday.
To save money, the new path is being bundled with the much-larger Airport Way (West) Improvements project, which is being managed by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. That project involves resurfacing Airport Way and nearby roads — Dale Road, Hoselton Road, Old Airport Road and Wein Lake Road — and improving pedestrian access with new paths. Estimated construction cost for that project is $12 million.
Fox said he put together the proposal for the half-mile path to and from the airport in late 2019 after growing tired of hearing complaints about how difficult it is to get to the airport on bicycle or on foot. Pedestrians are forced to walk on road shoulders, dragging their luggage across gravel.
When Fox approached the airport executives about his idea, they shared that a study had been conducted analyzing how friendly the airport is to pedestrians.
“It’s not,” Fox said.
When he checked with airport police, they told him that they discourage walking to and from the airport for safety reasons. In the wintertime, when snow piles up on roadsides, walking to the airport becomes even more treacherous.
“It is unsafe,” Fox said. “I don’t think anyone has ever been hit out there but certainly the potential is there.”
Melissa Stepovich, communications and marketing manager at the airport, said pedestrian safety is a concern.
“People have been walking on the road with their bags in the dark,” Stepovich said. “This is another way to make sure that our passengers and customers are safe coming and going .”
The airport has bike racks outside of the terminals and would consider upgrading to some form of more-secure bike storage, Stepovich said.
The new path to and from the airport terminals will be 10 feet wide with a 5-foot vegetative buffer along the west side of Wien Lake Road, according to a report to the Planning Commission.
For the portion of the path crossing Airport Way, Fox said they plan to install a crosswalk with a rapid-flashing beacon similar to what is available near the Noel Wien Public Library and the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The crosswalk will be installed shortly before Western Avenue, and the new airport path will go through a wooded area and end in front of the La Quinta Inn & Suites along Dale Road.
Pedestrians will be able to use new walking and biking paths as part of the larger DOT Airport Way resurfacing project to reach more nearby hotels and beyond. Fairbanks International Airport will maintain the new path on its property.
FAST Planning is also looking at adding pedestrian access along the airport’s East Ramp, according to Fox.
That project is in the design phase, and if all goes well, transportation planners hope to see it go to construction as soon as 2024.