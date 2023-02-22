Alaska faces a workforce shortage, something the University of Alaska President Pat Pitney says has become acute.
Pitney provided an overview of what the system’s three universities and connected community colleges are doing to try and address the shortage during a speech at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
“We are focused on our communities and partners to meet the broad challenges and opportunities to the state,” Pitney said. “We are empowering Alaska on developing a strong workforce in a vibrant economic future.”
She stressed the need for the university system to attract students from in-state, citing that most graduates stay within 100 miles of the university upon graduation. However, those who leave the state for college rarely return.
The Alaska Bureau of Labor Statistics, she said, cites that only 25% of students who leave the state for college return and stay long term.
“We are facing an acute labor shortage in key sectors,” Pitney said. “Today we have 25,000 fewer working-age adults than we did a decade ago.”
Teachers, certified public accountants, healthcare workers and construction workers are among them, she said.
The Association General Contractors, she said, forecasts construction spending will exceed $5.5 billion, a billion more than in 2022.
“In the last three years, the number of construction jobs in the industry jumped by 30%,” Pitney said. “Our universities are a big part of meeting those needs.”
Pitney said the university system offers more than 40 degree and certificate programs across all three campuses, from certificates in carpentry and welding to engineering and construction management degrees. She noted that the University of Alaska’s Community and Technical College serves in a critical role.
“We are partnering with industry partners to make sure those programs meet industry needs,” she said. “Graduates will have the skills to contribute to businesses across the state.”
Another sector, health care, will need an estimated 6,000 workers over the next decade. The state approved $3.5 million for UA’s health programs to recruit and retain its nursing faculty to train future nurses.
A federal grant, she said, will allow UAF to expand its space and invest in technology, including medical training simulation programs, to reduce training time.
UAF’s nursing program will also expand from 16 to 24 seats and the CTC will launch a one-year licensed practical nurse program.
“Investments and strategies like these are vital to grow our own native workforce,” Pitney said.
She noted the three universities — Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast in Juneau — have one of the “highest strategies to attract and retain a highly trained workforce.”
Pitney added the university advocates for affordable education, including for those who must sometimes choose between employment and completing a college program.
Pitney said the university system has awarded more than 44,000 degrees and certificates in the past decade, with 72% of them in Alaska’s highest-needed areas. Nearly 80% are employed within a year of graduation in the state.
“The breadth and depth are needed to meet Alaska’s needs,” Pitney said. “Each university provides a unique and invaluable experience.”
She said UAF serves as the system’s research hub. UAS provides a regional hub with an emphasis on oceanic sciences, mariculture and maritime industries, while UAA serves as the state’s comprehensive higher education center and healthcare training center.
Pitney said the university system “has turned the corner.”
“We have fiscal stability for the first time in nine years and this spring a growing student body,” Pitney said. “Last year, we reached the highest level ever of externally funded research and we are about to eclipse that again this year.”
Pitney added the university will also benefit from federal legislation sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowki to expand its land holdings. The university was designated as a “land-deficient” system, holding only a portion of the land it was entitled to under federal law. Murskowski’s legislation was embedded in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill and granted 360,000 acres.
“We won’t be able to monetize that land overnight and will take years, but we finally have the path,” Pitney said.
Pitney applauded UAF’s drone program, the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration, for its achievements, research and partnerships over the years.
“Our research is key to diversifying our economy,” Pitney said. “I am convinced in the next few years Alaska will be positioned to be the first state in the nation to have a commercial drone industry.”
She said it opens the airways for remote deliveries to villages and mining projects alike, assist with wildlife management and surveys and monitor pipelines and coastal erosion.
“ACUASI has been focused on this for more than a decade and it is paying off,” Pitney said.