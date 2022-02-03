Pat Pitney is on track to become University of Alaska’s president permanently after serving in the role as an interim since 2020, the UA Board of Regents disclosed Wednesday.
The board is expected to vote on a motion at a meeting this month to formally name Pitney to lead the UA system, chair Sheri Buretta said this week.
If approved, Pitney will become the university’s 15th president and the first woman to serve as permanent president in the institution’s nearly 100-year history.
Pitney is a long-time Fairbanks resident, and her office is at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“She has set a vision for the university and instilled confidence that she will continue to lead the university toward stability,” Buretta said in a message to governance leadership and the UA community.
The written motion for Pitney’s appointment as permanent president will be available on Feb. 10, when the agenda for the board of regents is published at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas. It is expected to be discussed and voted on when the 10-member board meets on Feb. 24-25 for a regular meeting. The board’s decision would become effective immediately, said Roberta Graham, UA spokesperson.
Buretta lauded Pitney’s leadership as interim president since 2020 in a message emailed to UA leaders on Monday, Jan. 31.
“I requested this item for consideration by the full board based on President Pitney’s performance and ability to create stability for the university as we navigated challenging times,” Buretta said.
In 18 months, Pitney has led UA through financial constraints and program cutbacks. The governor’s UA budget for fiscal 2023 has a $4 million increase after eight years of budget cuts.
She also has managed challenges connected to the pandemic, keeping all three universities – in Fairbanks, Anchorage and Southeast – open and operating.
Regents had considered conducting a national search for UA’s next president. Buretta said that with Pitney leading as interim president for nearly two years, it “would be disruptive to the university’s progress” to proceed with the recruitment process. The university’s former president was James R. Johnsen, who resigned in 2020.
Pitney said Wednesday that she would be honored to accept the opportunity if the board wants her to continue as president permanently.
“In the past, I’ve said that I wasn’t planning to seek the permanent position of university president. However, this past year we’ve started to turn the corner and make real progress toward stability in our budget and in building trust and confidence across the system and in our communities,” Pitney said.
“I would like to continue building on that momentum and working with our regents, chancellors and governance leaders, faculty, staff and students to continue the positive changes we’ve created,” Pitney said. “But this decision is up to the Board of Regents. If the board would like me to continue as president of the University of Alaska, I would be honored to accept the opportunity.”