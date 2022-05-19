One of the six people charged in connection with a fatal home invasion that claimed the life of a North Pole man in 2018, pleaded guilty to reduced charges Wednesday at Rabinowitz Courthouse.
Mealani Jones, 40, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and felon in possession in connection with the botched robbery, which occurred on July 22, 2018, according to court documents.
Jones appeared before Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson on Wednesday afternoon where she pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree assault. The other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.
Troopers responded to the home of Charles Baptiste, 60, and Wayne Daniel, 50, on July 22, 2018, after Baptiste’s girlfriend reported that both men had been shot by unknown assailants, according to the criminal complaint.
The girlfriend reported that she and Baptiste had been in bed when they heard a person attempting to kick down the bedroom door. The woman heard Baptiste yell, “They blew my arm off,” after exiting the room, according to the court documents.
Both Baptiste and Daniel were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where Baptiste was pronounced dead, according to court documents. Daniel was seriously injured, but survived his injuries.
According to troopers, Joshua Erickson, 38, and Jones organized the operation and recruited two 17-year-olds to assist them in attempting to rob the home. Erickson reportedly told the accomplices that Baptiste owed him money.
Erikson allegedly scoped out the residence before the invasion occurred and determined there were no guns inside. He and accomplices Jeremiah Kinnish, 39, Tyrese Finley, 21, Jason Edwards, 17, and Jones allegedly drove to the home a short time later, according to the complaint.
Kyle Morris, 23, was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the incident.
Investigators found bullet holes and shell casings inside the residence and outside the home during an initial investigation, according to court documents.
Video surveillance footage taken from the home’s security system showed five masked individuals approaching the home with firearms just after 8 a.m, the complaint stated. The group was seen “scrambling from the residence” approximately one minute later.
Four of Jones’ co-conspirators — Kinnish, Finley, Morris and Edwards — have accepted plea deals. Erikson is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Peterson in June for a jury trial.
Jones is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court on Sept. 22 for a sentencing hearing. She has previously been convicted of felony and misdemeanor failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer in the state of Alaska.